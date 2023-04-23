iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera

It took Apple seven years to increase the megapixel count of the main iPhone sensor so it's safe to assume that the camera resolution won't change again anytime soon. But Apple will make other changes and per a new rumor, the iPhone 15 Ultra's main camera will be a lot better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 48MP sensor.





Trusted leaker Ice Universe says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which many reports say will be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra, will use a new Sony sensor for the main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is equipped with the Sony IMX803 48MP sensor, whereas the iPhone 15 Ultra will have the IMX903 sensor.





One of the key differences between the two sensors, according to today's leak, is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera is 1/1.28 inches, while the IMX903 is a 1/1.14 inches sensor. Bigger sensors are theoretically better than small sensors as they are capable of capturing more light and details.









Even though a 1/1.14 inches sensor isn't quite the same as a 1-inch sensor, Ice Universe implies that it will be nearly as good . Per a November report , the IMX903 could also have twice the saturation signal level which should help cut down on noise and improve the dynamic range.





In recent times, we have seen a couple of Chinese Android phones with 1-inch sensors and they have proven to be serious challenges to top camera smartphones that rely on high-megapixel sensors and computational photography. A bigger main sensor could help Apple subdue the competition.





The iPhone 15 Ultra is also highly likely to have a new periscope camera with up to 6x optical zoom . The iPhone 15 Pro will probably stick with the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 3x telephoto camera.



