No changes rumored for Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's OLED panel and 48MP image sensor

The unveiling of the 2023 iPhone 15 series will soon be approximately three months away. Before you know it, September will be here and the new iPhone 15 line will be official. But until then we will see plenty of tipsters passing along rumored specs. The latest tweet containing rumored iPhone 15 information comes from Revegnus (@Tech-Reve) who says that the same M12 OLED panel that Samsung supplied to Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.







So don't expect any major changes on the panel front. Now just last month we passed along a rumor out of Korea that said Apple will use the M12 OLED panels across the entire iPhone 15 line this year which would be a nice improvement for those who traditionally buy the non-Pro models. The tipster also tells us that the 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor used on the iPhone 14 Pro Max's primary camera will return on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.









Another rumor from back in January suggests that the same 48MP sensor will be used on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as well . Of course, the non-Pro models still won't have a telephoto camera and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the first iPhone ever to feature a periscope lens that will take optical zoom to the 5x-6x range from the current 3x.





The tweet from Revengus goes on to say that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (and certainly the iPhone 15 Pro as well) will be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset which will be produced using TSMC's 3nm process node. With 16 billion transistors in the A16 Bionic SoC (which will be powering the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus), we could see roughly 18 billion-20 billion transistors inside the A17 Bionic.





Lastly, the tweet says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM compared to 6GB on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Actually, all four iPhone 14 models are equipped with 6GB of RAM although the non-Pro models use LPDDR4 and the Pro models use the faster LPDDR5 version.



