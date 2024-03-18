Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple's latest iPhone 15 ad is a riot and shows a scenario we've all had to face

iOS Apple
You don't have to be an iPhone owner to run into this scenario. You are running low on storage so you decide to go through your photos app and delete pictures that you don't want to keep anymore. But this task gets to a point where you have that cute photo of your dog or other photos of relatives and friends that you really don't want to get rid of, but you do just to free up the storage you need to install that new app you want.

Apple's latest iPhone 15 ad promotes the minimum 128GB of storage available on three of the four models in the series (the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts with 256GB of storage). So to reiterate, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage, and the options for the iPhone 15 Pro Max include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

And by the way, in case you were wondering, the last flagship iPhone series model that offered a minimum of 64GB of storage was 2020's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Video Thumbnail


The 30-second spot shows an iPhone user trying to free up some storage by deleting pictures from his photos app. But the subjects in the photos do not want to be deleted and each one sings "Don't Let Go" by Terrace Martin, Mr. Talkbox, and PJ Morton. The iPhone user removes his thumb from the trash can delete icon and ends up taking multiple photos of his dog who is lying on the couch.

"Lots of storage for lots of photos. Relax, it's iPhone 15," is superimposed on the screen near the end of the ad. Yes, Apple has received good mileage from its "Relax, it's iPhone" campaign. You should see the ad play while watching your favorite prime time shows and during major sporting events.

