Apple's latest iPhone 15 ad is a riot and shows a scenario we've all had to face

You don't have to be an iPhone owner to run into this scenario. You are running low on storage so you decide to go through your photos app and delete pictures that you don't want to keep anymore. But this task gets to a point where you have that cute photo of your dog or other photos of relatives and friends that you really don't want to get rid of, but you do just to free up the storage you need to install that new app you want.















And by the way, in case you were wondering, the last flagship iPhone series model that offered a minimum of 64GB of storage was 2020's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini





The 30-second spot shows an iPhone user trying to free up some storage by deleting pictures from his photos app. But the subjects in the photos do not want to be deleted and each one sings "Don't Let Go" by Terrace Martin, Mr. Talkbox, and PJ Morton. The iPhone user removes his thumb from the trash can delete icon and ends up taking multiple photos of his dog who is lying on the couch.



