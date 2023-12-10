Leak explains why iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 will have same RAM count as predecessors

Google kicked off the trend of AI phones with the Pixel 8 and Samsung and Apple were expected to follow suit with the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 , respectively. Though machine learning has been a part of phones for quite some time, the focus is now on generative AI and on-device AI. The practical applications aren't in line with the initial hype though and this could result in a change in Samsung and Apple's approach.





Leaker Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 family to have the same amount of RAM as their predecessors. Leaker @Tech_Reve reports that investment bank Mizuho Securities expects theandfamily to have the same amount of RAM as their predecessors.





iPhone 16 would come with iPhone 16 will continue to have less RAM than the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM and previous reports had indicated thewould come with 8GB of RAM . The Pro models got a bump to 8GB already this year. If today's rumor is legit, the basewill continue to have less RAM than thePro.





The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus feature 8GB of RAM and the Ultra comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. A recent rumor said that the only change expected this year is that there will also be a 12GB Plus model, in addition to an 8GB variant.





Based on these rumors, it's likely that the RAM count is not going to increase. As Mizuho Securities points out, on-device AI will increase the need for more RAM. So, why aren't companies like Samsung and Apple going to offer more RAM than before?





Mizuho says there are two reasons behind that. Firstly, memory prices are expected to increase. Secondly, real-world applications don't seem all that impressive. Apple and Samsung presumably see no point in swallowing or passing on that cost if there's not much to gain.









Previously, @Tech_Reve had shared a report from Macquarie Group according to which, smartphones with on-device AI need 12GB of RAM for image generation capabilities and 20GB of RAM for AI assistant functions.





iPhone 16 . Even if Samsung and Apple don't intend to go all in on AI, we know their new phones will have at least some AI-powered features. Thus, we aren't sure if it's a good idea to stick with the same RAM configuration. Apple is rumored to incorporate AI capabilities into Siri and market that as one of the main selling points of the



