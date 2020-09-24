Apple Watch GPS vs Cellular + GPS: which Apple Watch option is the best for you?

So, you’ve decided to equip yourself with a new Apple Watch, maybe the beautiful Apple Watch Series 6 or the affordable Apple Watch SE ? Maybe you’ve already picked what color you want, what size you want, and you can’t wait to order yours. Upon selecting your model on Apple ’s website, you’re confronted with another decision to make. GPS or GPS + Cellular? The GPS + Cellular variant is the most expensive one… but what are the differences? Do you really need the Apple Watch GPS + Cellular version or you’ll be good with the GPS-only model? Let’s explore and find out!





Apple Watch Connectivity





Cellular carrier support for Apple Watch







.

Apple Watch GPS vs GPS + Cellular Battery life











Let’s dig into this a bit more. We can see specifics on Apple’s battery test . Apple has tested the newly-released Apple Watch Series 6 battery life like that: all the usage for the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS was done with the Watch paired to an iPhone via Bluetooth during the entire 18-hour test. The Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular was paired via Bluetooth for 14 out of 18 hour-long test and for 4 hours it was on its own with its LTE connection. Same test was performed on the Apple Watch SE too.





We see that while connected via Bluetooth, both Apple Watches have the same result, and this is applicable for older models as well: up to 11 hours of indoor workout, up to 11 hours of music playback from Apple Watch storage. But then, we see some differences in the outdoor workout battery life. We see that the Apple Watch GPS + Cellular scored 1 hour less than the GPS-only model. This indicates that a difference in battery life is present.

Apple Watch GPS only vs Cellular: Case materials





Apple Music and Podcasts Streaming





Here we find another difference between the Apple Watch GPS-only and Apple Watch GPS + Cellular. The built-in cellular on the latter allows you to stream Apple Music and Podcasts even without your iPhone around.







Family Setup on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE







Apple Watch GPS and GPS + Cellular: Price

There is a price difference of about $50-$100 between the GPS and the Cellular + GPS models, depending on the specific series of Apple Watch. For example, the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS model is priced at $399, while the same size with GPS + Cellular costs $499. Between the Apple Watch SE GPS and Cellular + GPS variant, the price difference is $50 in favor of the cellular model.





Also, keep in mind that you'll have to pay for the LTE connection to your carrier if you go for the Apple Watch GPS + Cellular. Although the monthly fee depends on your carrier, prices are usually around $10 a month.







Is Apple Watch GPS + Cellular worth it?

Does your carrier supports Apple Watch cellular?

Do you go out without your iPhone a lot and still want to stay connected to the internet, and text and answer calls?

Do you want to stream Apple Music and Podcasts without your iPhone nearby?

Do you want to use Family Setup for kids/elderly relatives (Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE)?



Do you want a stainless steel case or a titanium one for your Apple Watch?

If you answered "Yes" to a couple or more of these questions, you will benefit from the Apple Watch GPS + Cellular. However, if you're on a tight budget and you don't plan on leaving your iPhone at home, you can go for the less expensive GPS model.





