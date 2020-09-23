Apple Watch SE: all the colors and which Apple Watch SE color should you get?





Also check out:







It’s important to note that being the more affordable Apple Watch, it does not come with stainless steel or titanium cases, you can only choose aluminum.







Also read : Apple Watch Series 6: Aluminum vs Stainless steel



Apple Watch SE Space Gray case





The Apple Watch SE with Space Gray aluminum case looks simple and unintrusive, but at the same time, it will look great with almost any of the interchangeable bands. Space Gray is dark gray, almost black, but it still retains a stylish look. You can pair it with a Sport Band in youthful, vibrant colors, with a Sport Look for a fashionable casual look, or with the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop which have no overlapping parts for the ultimate comfort. The Space Gray option comes with a sleek matte finish of the aluminum case.







Apple Watch SE Silver case





The Silver case for the Apple Watch SE is again aluminum, complemented with a fashionable matte finish. Silver is a color that will look good with all the bands, and if you’re not into too dark of colors, it is overall a great choice. Silver has a fresh-looking vibe and looks especially good with the colorful Sport Loop or Solo Loop. If you wish, you can also pair it with the Braided Solo Loop, for an Apple Watch look that goes well with both formal and casual attire.







Apple Watch SE Gold case





Gold is a quite premium-looking color, trendy and sophisticated at the same time. The Gold aluminum case with its matte finish makes the Apple Watch SE stand out more, and it will definitely attract attention. It looks good mostly with some warmer-toned bands, but this is up to your personal preference and style. You can pair it with Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band and Sport Loop and make your Apple Watch SE look and feel unique.







Nike Apple Watch SE





If you’re into the more sporty-looking, trendy Nike collection, worry not, it's available for the Apple Watch SE as well. You can pair a breathable and durable Nike band with Space Gray or Silver aluminum case for your Apple Watch SE.







Apple Watch SE Bands

Conclusion

The Apple Watch SE is a great affordable Apple Watch with a gorgeous Series 6 design. Which Apple Watch SE color you end up picking, of course, will depend on your personal preference and your style, but luckily the Apple Watch SE has enough color and band options to look good with almost any style. You can choose to have a more fun look with a colorful and vibrant Solo Loop, or go for a simple yet stylish Sport Band, or pick something from the Nike Apple Watch collection to really stand out from the crowd.





More on the Apple Watch SE:



The Apple Watch Series 6 has quite a big plethora of color options and case materials, while the Apple Watch SE is more limited in this department. Nevertheless, it also has some exciting looks. Let’s check out all the Apple Watch SE colors and maybe find which one will suit you the best.The Apple Watch SE can be paired with the new Apple Solo, Sport and Braided Solo Loop bands, that extend to fit your wrist and feature no overlapping parts. If you’re looking for a more traditional and subdued look, you can pick the Sport Band which comes in a multitude of exciting colors. The Braided Solo Loop looks more trendy and casual, but can also be worn with a smart-casual attire as well.