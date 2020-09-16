Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

T-Mobile Apple

T-Mobile prices a new Apple Watch 6/SE Family Setup plan deal

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 16, 2020, 7:45 AM
T-Mobile prices a new Apple Watch 6/SE Family Setup plan deal
As if there was any doubt, T-Mobile announced that it will be carrying the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Family Setup, the iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 as soon as Apple makes them available, i.e. tomorrow for the watches and the cheap iPad 8. The Air 4 will be arriving at a later date in October, as it hasn't gained FCC clearance just yet. 

Moreover, it comes with the new Apple A14 chipset which will power the iPhone 12 series, so Apple is keeping its performance a closed secret until it announces the handsets, it seems. How will T-Mobile price the Watch 6 and will there will be any family plan deals?

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE prices and deals on T-Mobile


  • From $399 for the GPS Watch 6.
  • From $279 for the GPS Watch SE.
  • $10/month for unlimited 4G data on an Apple Watch in the new Family Setup plan.

The Un-carrier confirmed that you will be able to order the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE in T-Mobile stores on Friday, September 18. Customers will also be able to order the new iPad 8 with in-store availability on Friday, September 18 and the new iPad Air 4, with pre-orders coming soon, and launch in October.

Apple is taking orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 right now, so you can get it on Friday at $399 for the GPS model, and $499 for the Cellular version. The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for the GPS version, and $329 for the Cellular one, and these would be T-Mobile's prices without any discounts or plan subscriptions.

There is, however, support for Family Setup in watchOS 7, which lets family members who do not carry an iPhone to still have the benefits of an Apple Watch, and since WatchOS 7 is shipping today, Family Setup is available immediately for all Apple Watch owners.

T-Mobile is immediately offering a new plan to take advantage of the new Family Setup option, so that each user with the timepiece gets unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data for an introductory offer of $10/month (with $5 AutoPay and $10 voice line discount). Those who sign up will be able to keep that price indefinitely, including legacy Sprint customers, sweet!

