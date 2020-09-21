Apple Watch Series 6: all the colors and which Apple Watch 6 color should you get





Also check out: Apple Watch Series 6 stainless steel vs aluminum

Apple Watch Series 6 cases come in these colors:

Silver (aluminum and stainless steel)

Gold (aluminum and stainless steel)

Space Gray (aluminum)

Blue (aluminum)

Product RED (aluminum)

Graphite (stainless steel)

Space Black (stainless steel and titanium)

Titanium (titanium)





Apple Watch Series 6 with Silver case (aluminum or stainless steel)





Apple Watch Series 6 with Gold case (aluminum and stainless steel)





Apple Watch Series 6 with Space Gray (aluminum)





Space Gray is a darker color than Silver and it looks sleek and polished as well, almost looking black. You can also freely combine it with whatever Apple Watch band fits your style and preference and is available for this option. The Apple Watch with a Space Gray case is only available with aluminum case and therefore features a matte case finish.



Apple Watch Series 6 Blue (aluminum)





Apple Watch Series 6 Product RED (aluminum)





The red polish is only available for the aluminum case. It’s bold, it’s trendy, it’s Product RED. It comes with a red Sport Loop band, which looks youthful and exciting. The Apple Watch 6 Product RED is a fashion statement, while at the same time buying it actually contributes to society. As you may know, a portion of the proceeds of every Product RED purchase goes to the fight against AIDS (and until September 30, those funds are going for the fight against Covid-19).







Apple Watch Series 6 Graphite (stainless steel)





The Apple Watch Series 6 with Graphite case is only available for the stainless steel variant. It’s dark and sleek and features a premium-looking glossy finish.







Apple Watch Series 6 Space Black (stainless steel and titanium)





Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium (titanium)





The titanium color on the Apple Watch Series 6, available only for the titanium case variant, looks clean, simple, and at the same time offers a natural look and beautiful brushed finish. It will look good with most, if not all, of the available Apple Watch bands, while the titanium case is exceptionally durable and fingerprint-resistant. Apple offers this finish with the Sport Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands, as well as with the Leather Link band, which keeps overlapping parts at a minimum and looks fashionable and eye-catching.







Nike Apple Watch Series 6





The Nike edition of the Apple Watch Series 6 comes with two case finishes: Silver and Space Gray, both aluminum. You can pair them with the sporty and trendy-looking Nike collection of bands, including the Nike Sport Loop and the Nike Sport Band. The Nike bands are great for sports as they also have perforations for breathability and comfort while you're working out. If you're into sports (or even if you're not, but you fancy this sporty and fashionable look), you might go for this option.







Apple Watch Hermès





The Apple Watch Hermès edition is available only in stainless steel, with a glossy mirror-like finish. It is available in the signature Hermès handcrafted leather in several band colors. You can also get a Double Tour band to get the iconic Hermès look, that elegantly wraps around your wrist.







Which Apple Watch Series 6 color to buy?





After everything we said in this article, choosing your Apple Watch color boils down to personal preference and your style. When buying a new Apple Watch Series 6, keep in mind that not all case finishes are available with all the bands, so do check those out to make sure you will pick the one that will complement your style the best. Additionally, keep in mind that there are several differences between the materials, so you might want to check out our article in which we explain them, to help you determine which is the best for you.



