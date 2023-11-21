Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 now rolling out to Pixel devices





Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn't be installed on a device even if they hadn't been installed previously.

Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.





It is crucial to remember that Android 14 Beta builds are still under development, and while they offer access to new features ahead of their official release, they may also contain bugs or glitches. Users not comfortable with the potential for bugs should stick with the official release of Android 14 to avoid any issues. Eligible devices will receive the update over-the-air (OTA) within five days. Alternatively, users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. However, participation in the Android 14 Beta program is mandatory to receive the update. To enroll in the beta program, visit g.co/androidbeta




