Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 now rolling out to Pixel devices
Google has released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1, a minor update that addresses several known issues and brings the latest bug fixes and performance optimizations to eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program. The update specifically targets problems related to app installations, system stability, performance, and connectivity.
Weighing in at about 17MB on the Pixel Fold, the update also includes the November 2023 security patch for those that skipped Beta 1, and is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Fixes and user-facing changes that were included in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 also apply to this minor update.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn't be installed on a device even if they hadn't been installed previously.
- Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.
Eligible devices will receive the update over-the-air (OTA) within five days. Alternatively, users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. However, participation in the Android 14 Beta program is mandatory to receive the update. To enroll in the beta program, visit g.co/androidbeta.
It is crucial to remember that Android 14 Beta builds are still under development, and while they offer access to new features ahead of their official release, they may also contain bugs or glitches. Users not comfortable with the potential for bugs should stick with the official release of Android 14 to avoid any issues.
You can also choose to leave the beta program at this time, however, that will prompt a complete device wipe. Alternatively, if you'd like to skip this incremental update, you are safe to ignore it and wait for the Android 14 QPR1 public release instead.
Things that are NOT allowed: