Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 is out now for eligible Pixel devices. Pixel 8 series update coming soon.
Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 (AP11.231020.013/.013.A1/.014) is now available with the latest bug fixes and performance optimizations. The update is available for eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program and addresses issues with app installations, the Android Beta Feedback app, and 5G network connection.
The update comes in at 444MB and includes the November 2023 security patch. Eligible devices include the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The newly released Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices will not receive this update today, but according to Google, it should be arriving soon.
Top Issues
- Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available.
Other known issuesAndroid platform
- An issue with some apps that use the meta-data element unconventionally prevents these apps from being installed by the system.
- Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.
- For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it's folded, the inner display doesn't turn on after unfolding the device.
- The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.
This new update is being rolled out to eligible devices over-the-air (OTA) and will be automatically installed within five days. If you'd like to apply the update right away, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates. However, you do need to be part of the Android 14 Beta program in order to receive it. To do so and enroll, you can visit g.co/androidbeta.
It is worth reiterating that the Android 14 Beta builds are still under development. Although by trying out beta software you do get to enjoy some new features early, you may also experience some bugs or glitches. If you're not comfortable with that, you should remain with the official release of Android 14.
