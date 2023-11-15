Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 is out now for eligible Pixel devices. Pixel 8 series update coming soon.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 (AP11.231020.013/.013.A1/.014) is now available with the latest bug fixes and performance optimizations. The update is available for eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program and addresses issues with app installations, the Android Beta Feedback app, and 5G network connection.





Top Issues

Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available.

Other known issues Android platform

An issue with some apps that use the meta-data element unconventionally prevents these apps from being installed by the system.

Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.

For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it's folded, the inner display doesn't turn on after unfolding the device. Google Apps

The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location. Android platformGoogle Apps

This new update is being rolled out to eligible devices over-the-air (OTA) and will be automatically installed within five days. If you'd like to apply the update right away, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates. However, you do need to be part of the Beta program in order to receive it. To do so and enroll, you can visit g.co/androidbeta




