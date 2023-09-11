Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Tipster says the star of the Q1 Samsung Unpacked event will not be a Galaxy S24 phone

Samsung Wearables
1
Tipster says the star of the Q1 Samsung Unpacked event will not be a Galaxy S24 phone
Samsung's next Unpacked event should take place in the first quarter of 2024 when it is expected to introduce the Galaxy S24 line. To narrow it down even more, the event will probably take place in January. According to tipster Ice Universe, who posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the Galaxy Ring will not only be unveiled during the Q1 Unpacked event, but "the smart ring will be a star product" (translated via Google Translate). That says a lot considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra will also be announced at the same time.

Even if Samsung introduces the world to its Galaxy Ring, depending on the health features that the ring will offer, it is possible that the release of the product could be delayed as Samsung tries to obtain approvals from regulatory agencies in various countries that will have to sign off on the health-related sensors used by the ring.

This picture of Oura rings shows the multiple sensors found inside the device - Tipster says the star of the Q1 Samsung Unpacked event will not be a Galaxy S24 phone
This picture of Oura rings shows the multiple sensors found inside the device

Back in July, we told you that Samsung was planning to decide as early as last month whether it would put the smart ring into mass production. You might ask yourself why you would need a ring to obtain readings related to certain health metrics when the Galaxy Watch can do the same thing? The answer is that the smart ring can provide more precise data because of the tighter fit on the user's finger.

If the Galaxy Ring is launched, it would compete with the smart rings already offered by Oura and help expand the market for another type of wearable. We can't see smart rings competing with smartwatches since the latter offers many features that a ring can't, including the ability to make and take phone calls. What we might see are consumers who already own a smartwatch buying the ring and simply adding another piece of "connected jewelry" that does more than just look nice.

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless