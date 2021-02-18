What are the bestselling 5G phones in the US? It's 2021, and small handsets aren't on the list

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The carriers, too, have rolled out 5G networks in breakneck pace, blanketing vast swaths of the US population with "nationwide" networks. The term is debatable, given that even the slow but far-reaching low-bands reach a lot of people in populated areas but don't cover nearly as much surface are as 4G LTE, and are often slower to boot.





They do have the rest of the 5G standard advantages, though, and that's extremely low latency, and the ability to hook up way more connected devices to the same tower or base station. When moving to the mid- and high-bands, the speeds start growing, too, and the trifecta of 5G advantages kicks into your thus-equipped handset. Which exactly are the 5G phones that sell best in America, though?

The most popular (not best) 5G phones in the US





While virtually every major phone company is now busting out 5G models down to its lower midrange and even budget lines, they are not all created equal in the eye of the beholder, i.e. the end user and buyer of those phones.









Bestselling 5G phones 2021 list:





Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra





That's not to say that it will continue outperforming this quarter, of course, as it usually hovers around the 45% mark on an yearly basis, yet this explains why its first 5G phones have rocketed to the most popular place among all their 5G brethren. It's just that people are buying a lot of iPhones after launch in the US, not necessarily for their 5G prowess - it's good but not the best out there, separate modem and everything. With the launch of the Galaxy S21 , and, perhaps, the Galaxy A52 A72 5G this quarter, it may very well be Samsung that will dominate Q1 2021 5G phone sales in America.





On the other end of the spectrum are the 5G phones that, well, don't sell so well. It's not necessarily because they are bad phones or have 5G connectivity problems, it's just that their brands or particular models are less popular in the US.





5G phones list with the lowest sales volume in the US January '21:





LG Wing 5G

TCL 10 5G UW

OnePlus Nord N10

Motorola Edge+

Nokia 8 V 5G UW





The blacklist above doesn't tell the whole story, of course. The positive takeaway for LG is that, as usual, it is the third most popular phone brand in the US, as the LG V60 is the first non-Apple and non-Samsung phone in the ranking. The LG Wing 's first place from the bottom is part of the phone's general quirkiness and pricey nature, too, rather than its 5G cred.









In any case, it'd be interesting to follow how the 5G phone sale sands will be shifting this quarter, when the early iPhone 12 adopters are done with their buying spree, while Samsung is just starting its 5G march for the year.