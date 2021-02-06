Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 06, 2021, 7:32 PM
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Apple decided to produce a mini version of the 5G enabled iPhone 12 series this year. With a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 mini is for those who would prefer not having to jam a larger phone in their pocket, or for those who would rather be able to tap the top corners of their phone's screen without having to do finger based calisthenics. And don't forget that the lower price of the iPhone 12 mini ($699 and up) makes it more affordable for those who don't want to spend so much money on a phone during a pandemic.

But there are some drawbacks to owning the iPhone 12 mini. One of the most obvious is the smaller battery capacity at 2227mAh. Overall, it doesn't appear as though consumers are interested in owning a downsized 5G iPhone. According to MyDrivers, the iPhone 12 mini is the worst-selling model among the four iPhone 12 variants. The other three are the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini's global sales account for only 6% of the total revenue generated by the 2020 iPhone models. As a result, there is speculation from U.S. securities firm J.P. Morgan that Apple could stop production of the iPhone 12 mini by the second quarter.


William Yang, Morgan's supply chain analyst, recently cut his production estimates of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini by 9 million and 11 million units respectively. Other analysts now expect Apple to hike production of the largest phone in the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, by 11 million units. That version carries a 6.7-inch display and a battery weighing in at 3687mAh.

Even with the poor sales, Apple is still expected to release four new phones later this year. The report says that the tech giant might have to come up some "optimizations" to improve the performance and thus the sales of a smaller-screened iPhone model for 2021. Apple might have to figure out how it can improve the battery life of its smaller-screened iPhone without increasing the size of the device.

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$700 Special Apple $850 Special Verizon $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$800 Special AT&T $800 Special Verizon $780 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

10.0
$1000 Special AT&T $1000 Special Walmart $1300 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

10.0
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Featured stories

Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows
Popular stories
Insider hints at likely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 launch timeline
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra selfie camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless