Data shows why Apple could stop production of the 5G iPhone 12 mini next quarter









Despite the stats reported by the research firm, Apple is expected to release an iPhone 12s/13 mini later this year. The smaller screen is easier for those with smaller hands to navigate and starting at $699 for 64GB of storage, the iPhone 12 mini is more affordable than the other three 5G iPhones offered by Apple. As it turns out, most consumers favor a larger screen as many use their handsets to stream movies, television shows, live sports and news. Devices with larger screens make it easier to view social media sites and are equipped with longer-lasting batteries.











The weaker sales of the iPhone 12 mini is a trend not limited to Apple. J.P. Morgan's Yang says, "This is in line with what we’re seeing in the broader global market, where screens under 6.0" now account for around 10% share of all smartphones sold." A graph prepared by Counterpoint Research shows that in January 2019, phones sporting a screen smaller than 6-inches accounted for slightly less than 50% of U.S. smartphone sales in December 2018. The combination of this trend and weak sales of the iPhone 12 mini could indeed result in Apple halting production of this model soon.

