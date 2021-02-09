Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

iOS Apple 5G

Data shows why Apple could stop production of the 5G iPhone 12 mini next quarter

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 09, 2021, 1:20 PM
Data shows why Apple could stop production of the 5G iPhone 12 mini next quarter
Toward the end of last week, we told you that securities firm J.P. Morgan said that Apple could halt production of the iPhone 12 mini sometime during the second quarter (which runs from April-June). William Yang, J.P. Morgan's supply chain analyst, cut his estimate of iPhone 12 mini production by 11 million units. That happens to be the same number of additional iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets that Apple has ordered, according to various estimates. Yang added that "The product mix adjustment is well expected by investors and should not be a negative surprise."

Consumers are voting with their wallets and purses: small is out. According to Counterpoint Resources (via Reuters), the iPhone 12 mini and its 5.4-inch display made up only 5% of iPhone 12 series sales during the first half of January. The other models offered by Apple in the line include the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models support 5G and are powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset.

Despite the stats reported by the research firm, Apple is expected to release an iPhone 12s/13 mini later this year. The smaller screen is easier for those with smaller hands to navigate and starting at $699 for 64GB of storage, the iPhone 12 mini is more affordable than the other three 5G iPhones offered by Apple. As it turns out, most consumers favor a larger screen as many use their handsets to stream movies, television shows, live sports and news. Devices with larger screens make it easier to view social media sites and are equipped with longer-lasting batteries.


The weaker sales of the iPhone 12 mini is a trend not limited to Apple. J.P. Morgan's Yang says, "This is in line with what we’re seeing in the broader global market, where screens under 6.0" now account for around 10% share of all smartphones sold." A graph prepared by Counterpoint Research shows that in January 2019, phones sporting a screen smaller than 6-inches accounted for slightly less than 50% of U.S. smartphone sales in December 2018. The combination of this trend and weak sales of the iPhone 12 mini could indeed result in Apple halting production of this model soon.

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$700 Special Apple $850 Special Verizon $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T $780 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

10.0
$1000 Special AT&T $1000 Special Walmart $1300 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

10.0
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

