Data shows why Apple could stop production of the 5G iPhone 12 mini next quarter
Toward the end of last week, we told you that securities firm J.P. Morgan said that Apple could halt production of the iPhone 12 mini sometime during the second quarter (which runs from April-June). William Yang, J.P. Morgan's supply chain analyst, cut his estimate of iPhone 12 mini production by 11 million units. That happens to be the same number of additional iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets that Apple has ordered, according to various estimates. Yang added that "The product mix adjustment is well expected by investors and should not be a negative surprise."
The weaker sales of the iPhone 12 mini is a trend not limited to Apple. J.P. Morgan's Yang says, "This is in line with what we’re seeing in the broader global market, where screens under 6.0" now account for around 10% share of all smartphones sold." A graph prepared by Counterpoint Research shows that in January 2019, phones sporting a screen smaller than 6-inches accounted for slightly less than 50% of U.S. smartphone sales in December 2018. The combination of this trend and weak sales of the iPhone 12 mini could indeed result in Apple halting production of this model soon.