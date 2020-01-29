iOS Apple

The iPhone 11 increased Apple's market share in all key markets

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 29, 2020, 10:27 AM
The iPhone 11 increased Apple's market share in all key markets
Apple just reported its best quarter ever off the back of strong iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods demand. Now, data published by Kantar shows the company managed to increase its smartphone market share in all key regions across the globe.

The iPhone 11 is twice as popular as the iPhone XR


The iPhone 11 has been the most popular iPhone every week since it launched in mid-September and, across Europe and the United States, it accounted for a combined “1 in 10 of all smartphones sold.” 

Kantar deemed the phone’s success “phenomenal” and claims it equates to doubled the share achieved by the iPhone XR a year earlier. Moreover, when combined with the iPhone 11 Pro duo, Apple’s latest devices accounted for an impressive 50% of iPhone sales in Europe and the US.

The iPhone XR and iPhone XS lineup, for reference, accounted for just 36% of purchases in these regions when it was released a year earlier. This demonstrates the popularity of Apple’s newest models.

Apple ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with an average market share of 24.3% across all five major European Markets (The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain). A year earlier, iPhones accounted for just 22.7% of smartphone shipments in the region.

The Cupertino giant experienced even stronger growth in the United States, where its market shared jumped from 42.8% during the final quarter of 2018 to 47.2% one year later.

Apple also performed strongly in Japan, Australia, and China


Apple’s success in the regions mentioned above continued over in Japan and Australia, as today’s market data showed.

The iPhone’s market share in Australia rebounded to an impressive 43.7% after a rather large dip in 2018 that saw its share decrease down to 40.7%. In Japan, on the other hand, Apple became the undisputed market leader with an incredible market share of 52.5%, which is up from the 46.7% figure that it registered twelve months earlier. 

Last but certainly not least is China. Apple has been having a tough time competing in the region since the iPhone XR and iPhone XS debuted in September 2018, but things finally seem to be improving for the Silicon Valley-based company.

Its iOS operating system was installed on an impressive 21.4% of all smartphones sold in the country between October and December. The figure is reportedly up from 19.6%, but is arguably up for debate.

Most other market analysts believe iPhones accounted for 10-12% of all smartphone sales which, while still decent, is a far cry from the 21.4% market share figure cited by Kantar today.

$650.00 Apple iPhone 11 on eBay

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 OS: iOS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.1" 828 x 1792 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 12 MP front
  • Processor Apple A13 Bionic, Hexa-core, 2650 MHz
  • Storage 64GB
  • Battery 3110 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Well-Manicured-Man
Reply

1. Well-Manicured-Man

Posts: 732; Member since: Jun 16, 2015

A very solid phone with a great camera. The only real downside is the outdated display tech. I hope Apple switches to OLED this year.

posted on 1 hour ago

djcody
Reply

2. djcody

Posts: 240; Member since: Apr 17, 2013

Well done Apple

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

3. meanestgenius

Posts: 22869; Member since: May 28, 2014

Great job, Apple. The iPhone 11 series are really solid smartphones. I have been enjoying my iPhone 11 Pro Max.

posted on 38 min ago

Venom
Reply

4. Venom

Posts: 4013; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

No touchID, no headphone jack, and the usual Apple stuff like the walled garden and the inconsistency of ios. I'll pass. I'm not going to pretend that I like an iPhone or have one because right now I don't really see a reason to get anything pass the 8 Plus. I have been enjoying my 7.2 so far and my V40 surprisingly.

posted on 31 min ago

torr310
Reply

5. torr310

Posts: 1731; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

One obstacle I had refused to use iPhones in the past has been cleared out from this generation: the battery life is better than most of the Android flagships. It seems Samsung and Huawei don't have good strategies to fight Apple for now.

posted on 27 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless