The brilliant 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ receives a hefty discount at Amazon

Best Buy's one-day-only superb discount on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 came and went. Now, Amazon has something in store that might be even more attractive for some users. Brace yourself for a smashing limited-time 20% markdown on the middle member of the Tab S9 family, the Galaxy Tab S9+!

Save $201 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ in Beige

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ is now available at its second-best price. The tablet is currently $201 cheaper than usual at the largest online merchant. The model in Graphite is also on sale, offered for $200 off, though only for a limited time.
$201 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, the 256GB tablet has been cheaper just once. What's more, the last time we came across a discount on this particular storage version, it was offered at a much less appealing $100 price cut. Right now, however, you get to save $200-$201, depending on which color you pick. And if you want the maxed-out storage model, be sure to check out this 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal.

What's not to like about the Galaxy Tab S9+, especially when you can get one for about $800 instead of $1,000? It has a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates and high brightness. With an equally impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset clocked for Galaxy, this tablet offers incredible performance.

One of the best Samsung tablets is suitable for gaming, work (especially with the DeX mode support), and everything else you can think of. You even get a great (for a tablet) camera setup. On the rear, this puppy features a 13MP ultra-wide camera with AF and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. Let's not forget about the 12MP ultra-wide front camera that makes video chats and work meetings feel incredible.

Add to this already brilliant package a large 10,090mAh battery, an S Pen in the box, and an IP68 water and dust-resistant rating, and you're clearly getting your money's worth. So, if you're looking for a supreme tablet experience from Samsung, the Amazon deal should be on your radar. And if you don't want to shell out almost $800 for a new S Pen-supporting tablet, consider this Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) deal.
