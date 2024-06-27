The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gives you more value for money through this Amazon deal

Save $85 on the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Mint

The base version of the hot Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has received a hefty discount. Currently, the tablet in Mint sells for $85 off at Amazon, which, to our knowledge, is its second-best price so far. The model may come with 64GB of built-in storage space, but has a microSD card slot for expansions. Get yours and save $85.