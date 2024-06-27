Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gives you more value for money through this Amazon deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gives you more value for money through this Amazon deal
Are you looking for enjoyable ways to spend your free time? If you haven't already added a tablet to your tech collection, now might be a good time to do it. How come? Well, the exciting Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now 26% cheaper on Amazon.

Save $85 on the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Mint

The base version of the hot Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has received a hefty discount. Currently, the tablet in Mint sells for $85 off at Amazon, which, to our knowledge, is its second-best price so far. The model may come with 64GB of built-in storage space, but has a microSD card slot for expansions. Get yours and save $85.
$85 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


The 64GB slate usually costs about $330, which definitely isn't a hefty list price. However, it's undoubtedly way cooler at $85 off its price tag. Then again, this isn't the best discount we've ever seen for the model. As far as we know, it's been available for roughly $230 on a couple of occasions. At the time of writing, the model in Mind is under $250, while the other two coatings are slightly more expensive.

Even so, spending less than $250 on a 2024-released Samsung slate with its own stylus sounds like a pretty good deal. The budget tablet certainly is no knight in shining armor, yet it gives you great value for your money.

But what distinguishes it from other affordable options designed primarily for entertainment and browsing? Firstly, it has a metal body and a lightweight, slim design. That makes it ideal for on-the-go use.

Secondly, you have a compact 10.4-inch screen with a 1200 x 2000 resolution that offers crisp and vivid colors. With dual Dolby Atmos-tuned AKG speakers, this tablet is great for streaming. And with 14 hours of non-stop video playback, it's the perfect binge-watching companion.

Under the hood, you have a respectable octa-core processor that should handle everyday tasks smoothly and with no stutters. The base 64GB storage model also comes with 4GB RAM and neat features like DeX Mode. This one lets you use your Galaxy devices like an expanded workstation in case you ever need to step up your multitasking game.

As you can see, this S Pen-supporting Samsung tablet is no match for the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or its relatives. But it's a great option for everyday use. And now that it's cheaper than usual, it might be even more exciting for some users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
57 stories
27 Jun, 2024
The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gives you more value for money through this Amazon deal
24 Jun, 2024
Best Buy shoppers can now save $250 on all Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models
21 Jun, 2024
This unbelievable Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra trade-in deal saves you up to $1,050 at the official store
20 Jun, 2024
The affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is $150 off and a true budget delight at Walmart
17 Jun, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S8+ promises top-tier performance and great display at a truly bonkers discount yet again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless