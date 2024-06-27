The budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gives you more value for money through this Amazon deal
Are you looking for enjoyable ways to spend your free time? If you haven't already added a tablet to your tech collection, now might be a good time to do it. How come? Well, the exciting Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now 26% cheaper on Amazon.
The 64GB slate usually costs about $330, which definitely isn't a hefty list price. However, it's undoubtedly way cooler at $85 off its price tag. Then again, this isn't the best discount we've ever seen for the model. As far as we know, it's been available for roughly $230 on a couple of occasions. At the time of writing, the model in Mind is under $250, while the other two coatings are slightly more expensive.
But what distinguishes it from other affordable options designed primarily for entertainment and browsing? Firstly, it has a metal body and a lightweight, slim design. That makes it ideal for on-the-go use.
Under the hood, you have a respectable octa-core processor that should handle everyday tasks smoothly and with no stutters. The base 64GB storage model also comes with 4GB RAM and neat features like DeX Mode. This one lets you use your Galaxy devices like an expanded workstation in case you ever need to step up your multitasking game.
As you can see, this S Pen-supporting Samsung tablet is no match for the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or its relatives. But it's a great option for everyday use. And now that it's cheaper than usual, it might be even more exciting for some users.
Even so, spending less than $250 on a 2024-released Samsung slate with its own stylus sounds like a pretty good deal. The budget tablet certainly is no knight in shining armor, yet it gives you great value for your money.
Secondly, you have a compact 10.4-inch screen with a 1200 x 2000 resolution that offers crisp and vivid colors. With dual Dolby Atmos-tuned AKG speakers, this tablet is great for streaming. And with 14 hours of non-stop video playback, it's the perfect binge-watching companion.
