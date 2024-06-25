Amazon discount makes Galaxy Tab S9 Plus exponentially more appealing

Galaxy Tab S9

The display is sharp, vivid, and contrasty, so everything looks good on it. Whether you are getting the tablet for reading the news or ebooks, or like watching recipes on a big screen (even if you end up ordering out), the tablet is perfect for all sorts of everyday tasks.Of course, you don't buy a tablet as good as the Tab S9 Plus for leisurely tasks alone. It's supposed to fill in for your desktop whenever needed, even if not outright replace it, and the Tab S9 Plus doesn't fall short in the area.It packs the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is paired with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 521GB of storage. While it may not be overpowered like Apple's latest iPad Pros, it's certainly not underpowered and has enough oomph to accomplish any task, including complicated ones that use AI.More importantly, multitasking is more intuitive on thePlus, which even provides a PC-like environment for productivity tasks. The slate also comes with a free S Pen stylus.The Tab S9 Plus packs a hefty 10,090mAh battery and it should last you about nine hours. It supports 45W charging and requires around 2 hours for a full charge.The 512GBPlus retails for $1,119.99 but Amazon has slashed $200 off its price. At the new lower price, the slate is quite a steal and will last you a long time, considering it's sturdy and durable and will be supported until 2028.