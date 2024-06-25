Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Amazon discount makes Galaxy Tab S9 Plus exponentially more appealing

Samsung has stepped up its tablet game tremendously in recent times but like other premium slates, its devices are not exactly cheap. Now is a great time to pick one up though as Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is a beauty. It's light and thin, so despite its 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's comfortable to hold for long hours.

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 12GB 512GB

The beautiful and powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Plus flaunts a 12.4-inch screen, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, long battery life, and a lightweight design. It comes with a free S Pen and microSD slot for expanding storage.
$200 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


The display is sharp, vivid, and contrasty, so everything looks good on it. Whether you are getting the tablet for reading the news or ebooks, or like watching recipes on a big screen (even if you end up ordering out), the tablet is perfect for all sorts of everyday tasks.

Of course, you don't buy a tablet as good as the Tab S9 Plus for leisurely tasks alone. It's supposed to fill in for your desktop whenever needed, even if not outright replace it, and the Tab S9 Plus doesn't fall short in the area.

It packs the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is paired with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 521GB of storage. While it may not be overpowered like Apple's latest iPad Pros, it's certainly not underpowered and has enough oomph to accomplish any task, including complicated ones that use AI.

More importantly, multitasking is more intuitive on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which even provides a PC-like environment for productivity tasks. The slate also comes with a free S Pen stylus.

The Tab S9 Plus packs a hefty 10,090mAh battery and it should last you about nine hours. It supports 45W charging and requires around 2 hours for a full charge.

The 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Plus retails for $1,119.99 but Amazon has slashed $200 off its price. At the new lower price, the slate is quite a steal and will last you a long time, considering it's sturdy and durable and will be supported until 2028.
