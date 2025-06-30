Apple Music celebrates 10 years by adding new feature showing your most streamed songs

10 years ago today Apple rolled out iOS 8.4 which included Apple Music . To celebrate a decade of Apple Music, starting tomorrow, July 1st, Apple Music will countdown the top 500 most streamed songs on the platform. 100 songs a day will be played leading up to the big reveal. The top 100 streamed songs on Apple Music will be announced on July 5th. Also available on that date will be the "10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs" playlist.





Tonight, from 4 pm to 7 pm PDT (7 pm to 10 pm EDT) Apple Music will play "Live: 10 Years Of Apple Music." Hosted by Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, the live stream will include artists who have helped make Apple Music what it is today. You'll be able to listen in by tapping on this link . Apple Music is also taking the annual Replay feature that allows subscribers to see which songs they streamed the most over the last year and is giving it a steroid injection resulting in a new Replay All Time feature.





Will you celebrate a decade of Apple Music? Yes, I plan on listening to my all-time streaming list. No, I do not use or subscribe to Apple Music. I might subscribe to Apple Music in the future. I prefer the music streamer app I subscribe to. Yes, I plan on listening to my all-time streaming list. 0% No, I do not use or subscribe to Apple Music. 100% I might subscribe to Apple Music in the future. 0% I prefer the music streamer app I subscribe to. 0%





With Replay All Time, you'll see and hear the songs you've streamed the most since joining Apple Music. The playlist will be available for your enjoyment via the Home tab in Apple Music.

-Zane Lowe, Apple Music DJ





Apple Music has a new studio in Los Angeles that takes up three stories and includes over 15,000 square feet of space. Apple notes that some of this space will be filled with:





Two advanced radio studios with immersive Spatial Audio playback and adaptable setups for live interviews, casual chats, or impromptu performances.

A 4,000-square-foot soundstage for live performances, multicam shoots, fan events, and screenings.

A dedicated Spatial Audio mixing room outfitted with a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system for next-level sound production.

A photo and social media lab, edit room, and green room to support real-time content creation.

Private isolation booths for songwriting, podcasting, and one-on-one interviews.

The A-List Corridor and Archive Corridor, showcasing images and artwork of unforgettable moments from Apple Music’s past and present.

Recommended Stories



While Apple Music celebrates 10 years of streaming music, you might not know how Apple Music fits into the historic Apple story. On May 28th, 2014 Apple paid $3 billion to acquire Beats Audio . This purchase remains the most expensive acquisition in Apple history and included Beats Music and the Beats headphones division. Beats Music was a music streamer with only 111,000 paying subscribers which Apple turned into one of the leading music streamers in the world with approximately 103 million subscribers at the middle of 2025.