Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution

Single-layer OLED screen technology explained

Pros:

High contrast ratios and true blacks

Thin and flexible design

Good energy efficiency

Excellent viewing angles and response times

Cons:

Susceptibility to burn-in

Lower peak brightness levels

Shorter lifespan of blue organic compounds









Double-layer OLED screen technology explained





Double-layer OLED technology builds upon the single-layer approach by introducing an additional layer of organic light-emitting compounds. This setup aims to enhance the display's brightness, efficiency, and durability. By having two layers, the screen can distribute the workload, potentially increasing the overall lifespan of the display and reducing the likelihood of burn-in.



The additional layer allows for more light to be emitted without significantly increasing power consumption, leading to brighter displays that are still energy-efficient.



But – this is even better – double-layer OLEDs can improve color accuracy and volume by providing a broader range of colors and deeper color saturation. This technology retains the benefits of single-layer OLED, such as high contrast ratios and flexibility, while attempting to address some of its limitations. The inclusion of a second layer can, however, result in a slightly thicker display, which might be a consideration in ultra-thin device designs.



So, how do you like your phone displays? Thin (and with a burn-in proclivity) or thick (with juicy, rich colors and an extended lifespan)?



One of the significant advantages of double-layer OLED screens is their improved longevity and resistance to burn-in, making them more suitable for devices with static images or interfaces. Additionally, the enhanced brightness levels make these screens more readable in direct sunlight or brightly lit environments.



Pros:



Increased brightness and efficiency

Improved longevity and resistance to burn-in

Enhanced color accuracy and volume

Retains high contrast ratios and flexibility

Cons:



Slightly thicker than single-layer OLED screens

Potentially higher manufacturing costs

In essence, double-layer OLEDs aim to enhance brightness, color, and durability while maintaining the advantages of OLED technology, albeit at the potential cost of increased thickness and manufacturing complexity.

Single-layer vs. Double-layer OLED (for foldables)

Here’s a question that phone makers will be asking themselves in 2025, and onwards: “Should we go single or dual for our next folding device?”



Single-layer OLED screens, being thinner and more flexible, are naturally suited to the bending and flexing required in



Double-layer OLEDs, while offering improved brightness and durability, present a challenge due to their slightly increased thickness. In foldable phone applications, where every millimeter contributes to the device's overall bulk and foldability, this can be a major issue.



Apple is taking notes, as usual

There’s a brand that will also jump on the dual-layer OLED wagon: Apple. It’s just that Cupertino needs several more years to sort things out.



“In 2028, we expect the iPad Air to go OLED as well, with the iPad Air using single-stack and the iPad Pro using two-stack tandem OLEDs,” said Omdia researcher Kang Min-soo recently.



Well, we hope by 2028 the iPhone gets the dual-layer OLED treatment as well. If by that time Apple’s phone bends in two, however, it will probably remain with a single-layer OLED display. Not that there’s something wrong with it…



It’s interesting to see where Samsung will take its fans in 2025 in terms of display technology. Again, the screen on the







Do you care about dual-layer OLEDs?

Both the Magic 6 Ultimate (~$1000) and the Magic 6 RSR (~$1400) are not cheap. Maybe BOE’s new dual-layer OLED display is to blame for that?



