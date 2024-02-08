The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s impressive camera lets you shoot fencing (or other fast-moving action)
After its trip to Near Space and surviving altitudes of over 16,000 ft and temperatures like -0.4°F (-18°C) with 86% battery left after a 3-hour trip (during which it played video), the Honor Magic 6 Pro is now indoors.
For its latest presentation, the upcoming flagship from Honor that’s set for a global launch at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona at the end of February, is doing some fencing photography. Whether or not you’re a fan of the swordplay sport, everyone knows that fencing is very fast-paced.
Less light and super-fast-moving subjects are a recipe for a blurred, chaotic and unappealing shot.
The Magic 6 Pro is taking on that very challenge – successfully shooting fencing – and delivers, according to the latest showcase materials: a collaboration with fencing World champion and Olympic silver medalist Cecilia Berder (via GizChina).
The upcoming flagship comes with an improved Falcon Camera system that brings Pro-grade camera features like the Motion Sensing Capture 2.0. Thanks to this feature, Cecilia Berder’s fast movements can be captured by the phone more than adequately – in fact, they look amazing. Since it’s 2024, there’s an AI algorithm as well that improves the photography experience with motion detection and automatically capturing multiple frames. The phone then allows you to select the perfect shot from them.
For its latest presentation, the upcoming flagship from Honor that’s set for a global launch at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona at the end of February, is doing some fencing photography. Whether or not you’re a fan of the swordplay sport, everyone knows that fencing is very fast-paced.
This is a problem for photographers because far from every camera can capture quality shots of the opponents while they jump around in their white suits. Due to the sport being played indoors, there’s less light available: another obstacle.
Less light and super-fast-moving subjects are a recipe for a blurred, chaotic and unappealing shot.
The Magic 6 Pro is taking on that very challenge – successfully shooting fencing – and delivers, according to the latest showcase materials: a collaboration with fencing World champion and Olympic silver medalist Cecilia Berder (via GizChina).
The Magic 6 Pro is a proper upgrade over the Honor Magic 5 Pro – and not just because of the new state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside – the camera setup is improved as well.
The upcoming flagship comes with an improved Falcon Camera system that brings Pro-grade camera features like the Motion Sensing Capture 2.0. Thanks to this feature, Cecilia Berder’s fast movements can be captured by the phone more than adequately – in fact, they look amazing. Since it’s 2024, there’s an AI algorithm as well that improves the photography experience with motion detection and automatically capturing multiple frames. The phone then allows you to select the perfect shot from them.
Things that are NOT allowed: