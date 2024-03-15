Up Next:
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
The Internet is still talking about the Magic 6 Pro and its magical camera and paranormal battery (and AI capabilities), and here’s Honor, ready to launch the Magic 6 Ultimate. As the name suggests, the Ultimate version is going to be a step above the Pro. It’s going to be unveiled on March 18 alongside the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design, and the AI computer, the MagicBook Pro 16.
Now, there’s something else that the Magic 6 Ultimate is allegedly bringing to the table: BOE’s new double-layer OLED screen. BOE claims that this technology actually increases screen life by 6 times – now’s the time to say “Wow!”
This advancement could essentially overcome the common drawbacks of OLED displays, including so-called burn-ins and other signs of wear. To put it into context, while traditional OLED screens often start showing wear after about five years, the latest LED screens have a lifespan extending beyond ten years.
Apart from the claims of 600% improvement in screen durability, the new display is said to bring a 40% increase in power efficiency, marking a significant advancement in display technology. Also, your battery should last longer with such a display.
Further details about the display remain scarce so far, yet the shared insights have already sparked excitement about BOE's new technology.
Some days ago, we got to see what this Magic 6 Ultimate looks like – its design was revealed in two distinct colors.
Honor confirmed that its device will be packing this cutting-edge technology (via Android Headlines).
