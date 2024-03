The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”

The Internet is still talking about the Magic 6 Pro and its magical camera and paranormal battery (and AI capabilities) , and here’s Honor, ready to launch the Magic 6 Ultimate . As the name suggests, the Ultimate version is going to be a step above the Pro. It’s going to be unveiled on March 18 alongside the Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design, and the AI computer, the MagicBook Pro 16.Some days ago, we got to see what this Magic 6 Ultimate looks like – its design was revealed in two distinct colors Now, there’s something else that the Magic 6 Ultimate is allegedly bringing to the table: BOE’s new double-layer OLED screen. BOE claims that this technology actually increases screen life by 6 times – now’s the time to say “Wow!”This advancement could essentially overcome the common drawbacks of OLED displays, including so-called burn-ins and other signs of wear. To put it into context, while traditional OLED screens often start showing wear after about five years, the latest LED screens have a lifespan extending beyond ten years.Honor confirmed that its device will be packing this cutting-edge technology (via Android Headlines ).Apart from the claims of 600% improvement in screen durability, the new display is said to bring a 40% increase in power efficiency, marking a significant advancement in display technology. Also, your battery should last longer with such a display.Further details about the display remain scarce so far, yet the shared insights have already sparked excitement about BOE's new technology.