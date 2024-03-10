Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Honor to introduce two new phones in March: Magic6 RSR Porsche Design and Magic6 Ultimate

honor
@cosminvasile
1
The Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is the first result of the collaboration between Honor and Porsche. The foldable flagship was made official back in January and it’s one of the most expensive of its kind currently available on the market.

But if you can’t afford to pay more than €2000 / $2000 for such a premium product, Honor’s next RSR Porsche Design phone might be a better choice. The Chinese company has already confirmed plans to introduce three new products on March 18: Magic6 Ultimate, Magic6 RSR Porsche Design, and MagicBook Pro 16.

The bad news is these will be launched in China, although there’s a chance that some of these products might be released in other countries too. Besides the fact that the Magic6 Ultimate is an “ultimate artistic masterpiece,” Honor hasn’t revealed anything else about any of its upcoming premium smartphones.

Although we’re more than two weeks away from the official announcement, we expect a bunch of specs and pricing information to leak, so stay tuned for more on this one.
