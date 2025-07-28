Best Pixel 10 deals: pre-order promos to expect
Mark August 20 in your calendar and check out the top expected Pixel 10 pre-order deals at Verizon, Amazon, and more.
If you're a Google Pixel fan who still hasn't saved August 20 in their calendars — hurry up! In less than a month, Google is set to unveil its latest Pixel 10 series, featuring four new models rumored to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip
This year, we expect the Google Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While prices likely won't see a big jump, that doesn't mean you should overlook pre-order deals. Want to know what bargains might pop up once the new phones launch next month? Stick around.
Pre-order deals to expect at Amazon
Judging from what we saw last year, we can expect the entire upcoming lineup to arrive with a gift card during pre-orders. The base Pixel 10 will mostly likely ship with a $100 Amazon Gift Card, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL could receive a $200 gift card while pre-orders last. What about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold? This one might be coming with a $350 gift card.
Pre-order deals to expect at Verizon
Of course, pre-order discounts won't go live only at Amazon — carrier bargains should be quite exciting as well. For instance, at Verizon, you might get up to $800 off Pixel 10 models with an eligible trade-in and select plans. New line activations might be required. Aside from the $800 maximum discount, you might also get a free storage upgrade on the entire series.
Pre-order deals to expect at AT&T
If AT&T is your carrier of choice, you should definitely be on the lookout for pre-order deals on the upcoming Pixel phones. Next month, the smartphones could arrive for FREE with an eligible trade-in from any year and in any condition. This promo will most likely apply to the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
As for the base Pixel 10, this one might ship for $10.99/mo. without any trade-ins. This promo will most likely only work with eligible plans.
