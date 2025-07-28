$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Best Pixel 10 deals: pre-order promos to expect

Mark August 20 in your calendar and check out the top expected Pixel 10 pre-order deals at Verizon, Amazon, and more.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10 render.
If you're a Google Pixel fan who still hasn't saved August 20 in their calendars — hurry up! In less than a month, Google is set to unveil its latest Pixel 10 series, featuring four new models rumored to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip

This year, we expect the Google Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While prices likely won't see a big jump, that doesn't mean you should overlook pre-order deals. Want to know what bargains might pop up once the new phones launch next month? Stick around.

Jump to:

Pre-order deals to expect at Amazon


Judging from what we saw last year, we can expect the entire upcoming lineup to arrive with a gift card during pre-orders. The base Pixel 10 will mostly likely ship with a $100 Amazon Gift Card, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL could receive a $200 gift card while pre-orders last. What about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold? This one might be coming with a $350 gift card.

Pre-order deals to expect at Verizon


Of course, pre-order discounts won't go live only at Amazon — carrier bargains should be quite exciting as well. For instance, at Verizon, you might get up to $800 off Pixel 10 models with an eligible trade-in and select plans. New line activations might be required. Aside from the $800 maximum discount, you might also get a free storage upgrade on the entire series.

Pre-order deals to expect at AT&T


If AT&T is your carrier of choice, you should definitely be on the lookout for pre-order deals on the upcoming Pixel phones. Next month, the smartphones could arrive for FREE with an eligible trade-in from any year and in any condition. This promo will most likely apply to the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

As for the base Pixel 10, this one might ship for $10.99/mo. without any trade-ins. This promo will most likely only work with eligible plans. 

Also see:

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 3

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless