What are your favorite quality-of-life phone updates?

Phonearena team
Boris Chterev
• 4d ago

Two of the best updates we’ve seen on phones this year were easy to ignore. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s anti-reflective display and iOS 18’s new flashlight interface are updates that don’t make too much noise but you can experience literally every day. So, what are the small things that changed in your phone lately that made your life better?

pimpin83z
• 4d ago

Definitely the anti-reflective display on my S24 Ultra & it's overall performance compared to that of my S22 Ultra (& 14 Pro Max).

TBomb
• 4d ago

I like features related to RCS and the Google Messages app. Not really "QoL updates", but the features they've added over the past 2 years have been extremely beneficial and exciting.

TheRealDuckofDeath
• 4d ago

Matter networks finally seems to be doing what they were sold to do last year? Took the manufacturers the better part of two years to start talking to each other, and since the latest update, late summer I think it was, it just seems to work now. No unresponsive devices and no random ghost Matter networks popping up.

NunoB512
• 3d ago

I would have to say the S24U display is absolutely incredible with its anti glare coating, it's nice brightness and it's color reproduction, and obviously the smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it really sets it apart. I also have to give a thumbs up to Google Messages for it's smoothness and intuitive approach. It just works well and now with most people using RCS it makes it even better, and we can see Google is putting a lot of work on it, there have been weekly updates with useful features.

chris_ccy07
• 3d ago

Not a flagship user here just using a galaxy A54, an upgrade from my last galaxy A71.


For a mid range phone, I'd say that the 120 hz refresh rate is a small tweak but benefitted me A LOT.


The animations feel much smoother and cleaner, and my eyes are way happier when looking at the screen. My last A71 was capped at 60 hz.

PA_Rocks
• 1d ago

Hardy build. Have enjoyed ditching cases most because damage from falls is excellent nowadays. Very nasty falls with sliding accross the parking lot after forgetting the Z Fold 4 on my lap a couple times resulted in one or two small scuffs. Z Flip 5 is getting away with zero damage so far from small 1 foot slips on the concrete.


