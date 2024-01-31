Home Discussions You are here Do you think leaks happen only for the hype or it is just sloppiness? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jan 31, 2024, 11:25 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. The result is that today the scoops are very reliable and usually we know the vast majority of the details about all new devices long before the flashy keynote premieres. This gives us a lot to talk about but it may be the result of well-calculated strategies to build hype around unannounced products. It also robs us of the surprises during the flashy keynotes most companies aim to have, so the reason for the leaks may be genuine sloppiness. Of course, one could argue that the journey is more important than the destination. So, do you like the whole rumor mill experience, where we get to speculate based on a miniscule glimpse of the future? Or do you think this is a marketing tool to build hype around products? Do the rumors ruin your premiere experiences? Would you use a spoiler-free version of the internet, with no gadget rumors? Like Reactions All Quote Brewski • 1d ago ... Neither. It's journalists getting too snoopy. It used to be when there would was a rumor of a new phone, everything was up for debate, nothing finalized until the company officially released an announcement. Some companies were worse about leaks, maybe due to sloppiness. Apple always locked everything down so you couldn't confirm a single thing until release date. But who cares? Why should they hide, they are just trying to run a business. Now everything is known about a new phone before the official keynote simply because you guys can't just write news stories, now you have to conjecture and speculate. Is that news? No. Now leakers/journalists will dig through supplier orders, patents filed, review internal code, any info they can glean to get more clicks. Phone manufacturers will buy an ad to promote their newest product. They are not releasing anything for the purpose of hype. You guys invented that false demand. Like Reactions All Quote TBomb • 4h ago ↵Brewski said: Neither. It's journalists getting too snoopy. It used to be when there would was a rumor of a new phone, everything was up for debate, nothing finalized until the company officially released an announcement. Some companies were worse about leaks, maybe due to sloppiness. Apple always locked everything down so you couldn't confirm a single thing until release date. But who cares? Why should they hide, they are just trying to run a business. Now everything is known about a new phone before the official keynote simply because you guys can't just write news stories, now you have to conjecture and speculate. Is that news? No. Now leakers/journalists will dig through supplier orders, patents filed, review internal code, any info they can glean to get more clicks. Phone manufacturers will buy an ad to promote their newest product. They are not releasing anything for the purpose of hype. You guys invented that false demand. ... I thought I could quote just a sentence, but can't figure it out... Judging of the timing of said leaks, I think most of them are intentional. Gives "loyal customers" the illusion their preferred brand is leading the market when it's anything but.

Well ill tell you one thing for the last 3 years the hype for samsung was big then they release and nothing but disappointment.

supply chain is huge gossip network. also, those that have manufacturing done by other companies (apple and google) cant control the tongue of employees at foxconn. anyway, it is ridiculous how we see everything about pixel and galaxy like 3-4 months before they are announced. 