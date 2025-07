Apple's foldable iPhone may already be taking shape inside Samsung's factory

So yeah, it's pretty wild to think that Samsung will not only be making its own foldables but also be helping Apple finally enter the category – and then directly competing with it.

That situation speaks volumes about how far Samsung's foldable tech has matured. Apple reportedly wants to launch something polished and reliable right out of the gate, and I think choosing Samsung as its display partner just proves how trusted that tech has become.That said, I believe the arrival of awon't necessarily hurt Samsung all that much – at least not in the short term. While Apple entering the foldable scene will challenge Samsung's lead in the market, Apple's foldable is probably going to be aimed at iOS fans who are already deep in the ecosystem. I mean, it's not likely to lure too many Android users away from Samsung or anyone else just yet.Still, this is a major turning point. Apple's entry into the space could help grow the foldable market overall, which is still pretty niche right now. If the rumors are true, the foldable iPhone might drop alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026 – but hey, with Apple, you never really know until the big reveal.