Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple's foldable iPhone may already be taking shape inside Samsung's factory

New details reveal a key part of Apple's next big thing might be in motion.

Samsung Apple
A concept image of a foldable iPhone.
Concept image of a foldable iPhone. | Image credit – Apple Insider

The foldable iPhone rumors are heating up again and this time, it's looking a lot more real.

A new report (translated source) says Samsung Display is now gearing up to supply Apple with foldable OLED panels, which basically means: yeah, a foldable iPhone might actually be coming next year.

According to industry sources, Samsung Display is building out a dedicated production line just for Apple at its A3 plant in Asan, South Korea. Work reportedly started in the second half of last year and is now close to wrapping up.

Once everything's up and running, Samsung Display might be able to pump out around 15 million foldable panels a year – or about 1.25 million a month – based on 7-inch foldable OLEDs.

That production figure is interesting because it lines up with earlier rumors that Apple wants to ship somewhere between 15 and 20 million foldables down the road. But here's the twist: the latest report claims Apple's 2026 target is actually much more modest – only 6 to 8 million foldable iPhones to start. So Samsung's building for the future here, getting ready for when (or if) Apple decides to go all in.


And for now, Samsung is said to have secured an exclusive deal to supply Apple with these foldable OLEDs – at least for the next couple of years. While Apple usually prefers having multiple suppliers (just in case something goes wrong), Samsung's experience in foldables gives it a major edge. Let's not forget, Samsung's been in this game since 2019 and is already on its seventh generation of foldables.

Speaking of which, yep, Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 – and yeah, they're thinner, lighter and more refined than ever. The Z Fold 7, in particular, is Samsung's slimmest book-style foldable to date. Sure, it dropped S Pen support to get there, but still, it's a big leap forward from the previous model.


So yeah, it's pretty wild to think that Samsung will not only be making its own foldables but also be helping Apple finally enter the category – and then directly competing with it.

That situation speaks volumes about how far Samsung's foldable tech has matured. Apple reportedly wants to launch something polished and reliable right out of the gate, and I think choosing Samsung as its display partner just proves how trusted that tech has become.

That said, I believe the arrival of a foldable iPhone won't necessarily hurt Samsung all that much – at least not in the short term. While Apple entering the foldable scene will challenge Samsung's lead in the market, Apple's foldable is probably going to be aimed at iOS fans who are already deep in the ecosystem. I mean, it's not likely to lure too many Android users away from Samsung or anyone else just yet.

Still, this is a major turning point. Apple's entry into the space could help grow the foldable market overall, which is still pretty niche right now. If the rumors are true, the foldable iPhone might drop alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026 – but hey, with Apple, you never really know until the big reveal.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
