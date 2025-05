Foldable iPhone will be the first of many yearly successors

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently the best Apple smartphone you can get. | Video credit — Apple

foldable iPhone

Apple has taken ages to finalize its foray into the foldable smartphone market. This is because the company reportedly wanted its entrance to be perfect and wants theto be the talk of the town. It primarily hopes to achieve this by making athat has an almost completely invisible crease. Apple is also hoping that its phone will rejuvenate the decaying foldable industry.There are still conflicting reports of when the foldable iPhone will launch . Some reports claim that the phone will debut alongside a new mostly glass-based Pro model in 2027 for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Others, like the report about thebeing a yearly release, maintain that the phone is coming out in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18.Major competitors that thewill have to take on include the aforementioned, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Oppo Find N5. The Galaxy Z and Pixel Fold phones provide a much more superior AI experience with Gemini compared to Apple Intelligence . Meanwhile the Oppo Find N5 is a super slim and very impressive device that will probably cost less than Apple’s offering.Theis supposed to be another new option for Apple users just like the iPhone 17 Air which is slated to come out this year. Whether any of these two phones stick around or go the way of the mini and Plus models remains to be seen.