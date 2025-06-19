Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Apple's foldable iPhone moves closer to a 2026 launch with a production goal that might surprise you

Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture between 15 and 20 million foldable iPhones soon, with the number likely to sound impressive to some of you and low to others.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year or so, or you only follow the news on our little website here when the latest iPhone generation and iOS version are expected to drop, odds are that you already know a thing or two about Apple's ambitious foldable market-joining intentions.

But unless you're more knowledgeable about what goes on behind Cupertino's closed doors a year ahead of a new product launch than the likes of Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, you probably still have more questions than answers on the first-ever iPhone Fold (which may or may not be called that). That's because Kuo himself remains unable to make many firm predictions on things like specs, features, and prices in a new social media "update" rounding up some fresh information from the inside.

Apple wants to build between 15 and 20 million foldable iPhones


That's probably the juiciest detail revealed by the almost always reliable rumormonger and tech industry analyst on his official X account this week, but the number isn't as impressive as some of you might think... or as low as others are likely to consider.

That's because Apple doesn't reportedly expect to sell between 15 and 20 million units of its mysterious Galaxy Z Fold 7 alternative in a matter of weeks or months, instead setting this production target to cover an entire "2-3 year lifecycle." That would result in a very humble annual sales total compared to a conventional new iPhone while still looking likely to eclipse the combined figures of something like the Z Fold 7, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 9.


The latter is arguably a more fair comparison than an analysis against the non-foldable iPhone 17 or iPhone 18, and in case you're wondering, last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is estimated to have sold in under 2.5 million copies during its first six months of availability. That makes a 15 to 20 million unit iPhone Fold goal pretty realistic for Apple, and not at all shameful or modest, especially considering its extravagant rumored price point.

It remains to be seen, however, if Samsung will be able to actually manufacture the 15 to 20 million foldable screens required by Apple and in line with Apple's quality standards. That's right, the two arch-rivals are widely believed to be collaborating on this project, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone the least bit familiar with the inner workings of today's mobile industry.

If someone can pull off the "nearly invisible" crease Apple is insisting on for its rookie foldable effort, that's definitely Samsung. But even the makers of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are only expected to manufacture around 7 or 8 million ultra-high-quality panels a year for the first-gen "iPhone Fold" starting in 2026, which means early supply might not be enough to handle your demand.

All plans are still "subject to change"


That's probably the most disappointing thing Kuo could have said in closing of his latest forecast, and unfortunately, that means we can't be sure of, well, anything about Apple's first foldable iPhone just yet.

Yes, a 2026 release in at least a few million units seems more and more likely by the day, but it's still not guaranteed. A price point of over $1,800 or even $2,000, meanwhile, is just about etched in stone, but not completely. The key specifications are even harder to pinpoint, although a number of credible (and semi-credible) rumors have hinted at a primary display size of close to 8 inches and a secondary screen of around 5.5 inches.


The hinge (and the build quality in general) remains the department where Apple believes it can gain the biggest advantage over the competition, which explains why the company apparently expects to keep its first-gen Galaxy Z Fold rival around for two or three years. Of course, some recent gossip called for a "normal" yearly upgrade schedule, highlighting Kuo's main point today that Cupertino's plans have "yet to be finalized", remaining "subject to change prior to the official project kickoff." 

The kickoff time, by the way, could be "late" Q3 2025 or "early" Q4 2025 as far as product assembly is concerned, so you should probably expect a flood of new rumors (many of which might contradict existing speculation) at any point between September and November of this year.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless