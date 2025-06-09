New AirPods update makes filming and recording way easier

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple's latest WWDC 2025 wasn't just about iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and the new macOS TahoeApple also gave AirPods some updates that content creators (and probably everyday users) will appreciate.

Apple previewed a set of new features coming to the latest AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC (active noise cancelation) and AirPods Pro 2, including studio-quality audio recording and a camera remote control. These upgrades are designed to make capturing content easier and to improve call quality across Apple devices.

The new studio-quality audio recording feature lets users record high-quality vocals using just their AirPods, even in noisy environments. Powered by the H2 chip, beamforming mics and computational audio, the update improves voice clarity whether you're on a FaceTime call, recording a Voice Memo, or dictating a message.


Apple is also expanding this to apps like Webex, CallKit-enabled platforms, and third-party camera apps, making it way more useful for creators who are always on the move.

Another big feature is the camera remote functionality. You can now press and hold the AirPods stem to start a video or snap a photo using the iPhone or iPad camera – and press again to stop recording. It's ideal for solo creators who need to stay hands-free while filming themselves singing, dancing, or vlogging.

These features are already available for testing through the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta coming next month. They will officially roll out this fall as a firmware update alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26. And if Apple finally ends up dropping AirPods Pro 3 later this year, you can bet all these new features will show up there, too.
