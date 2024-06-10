Apple is giving the AirPods Pro some handy new communication and interaction features

AirPods Pro software updates are set to shake up how users interact with Siri



Thanks to machine learning on the H2 chip, Siri Interactions enable users to handle calls, respond to messages, manage notifications, and a whole lot more – all without saying even a word.







AirPods Pro is also stepping up its game with the introduction of Voice Isolation technology. Again powered by the H2 chip and machine learning, this feature isolates and enhances your voice while eliminating background noise, such as wind, ensuring crystal-clear communication for the listener.



Additionally, there is the new Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, now compatible with gaming. Need for Speed Mobile on iOS is among the first games to support this feature. It's available for AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.



AirPods Pro users can also relish in enhanced voice quality, boasting 16-bit, 48kHz audio for smoother communication with teammates and fellow players.



The latest AirPods features are slated for release this fall through a free firmware update. However, Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and enhanced voice quality will exclusively roll out for AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

