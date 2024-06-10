Apple is giving the AirPods Pro some handy new communication and interaction features

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Just like in previous years, Apple spilled the beans on the latest software features heading to its current lineup of AirPods earbuds today during the kickoff of WWDC 2024.

AirPods Pro software updates are set to shake up how users interact with Siri


Apple introduced Siri Interactions, bringing new gesture controls to AirPods Pro for interacting with Siri in innovative ways. With Siri Interactions you can simply nod or shake your head to respond without needing to speak, which comes in handy, especially in noisy surroundings.
 
Thanks to machine learning on the H2 chip, Siri Interactions enable users to handle calls, respond to messages, manage notifications, and a whole lot more – all without saying even a word.


AirPods Pro is also stepping up its game with the introduction of Voice Isolation technology. Again powered by the H2 chip and machine learning, this feature isolates and enhances your voice while eliminating background noise, such as wind, ensuring crystal-clear communication for the listener.

Additionally, there is the new Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, now compatible with gaming. Need for Speed Mobile on iOS is among the first games to support this feature. It's available for AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

AirPods Pro users can also relish in enhanced voice quality, boasting 16-bit, 48kHz audio for smoother communication with teammates and fellow players.

The latest AirPods features are slated for release this fall through a free firmware update. However, Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and enhanced voice quality will exclusively roll out for AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

At the WWDC keynote, Apple unveiled the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18. The Cupertino tech giant delved deep into AI, introducing new features. Siri got a makeover to become more assistive, courtesy of AI enhancements. Additionally, Apple announced the integration of ChatGPT into its latest software.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless