Future AirPods models to focus on health

– Ming-Chi Kuo, November 2024





iOS 18

AirPods have been a major success for Apple over the past decade, and it looks like the company has some big plans ahead. Hot on the heels of introducing hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 in iOS 18 .1, a new report suggests that health will continue to be a top focus for upcoming AirPods models.According to the reliable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo , health management features will be a major selling point for future AirPods, with shipments expected to see a boost starting this year. Apparently, following the success of the Apple Watch, it seems Apple is now aiming to reposition AirPods as a key player in the health management space.Kuo's report doesn't dive into too many details but overall emphasizes one important takeaway: health is a major focus for the future of AirPods. And honestly, I think this move makes a lot of sense. The Hearing Aid, Hearing Test, and Hearing Protection features in.1 have been a hit, and there's a lot of room to add more sensors to a device you wear every day.For example, a while back, the well-known tech journalist Mark Gurman mentioned that Apple is planning to add sensors in the next AirPods Pro 3 that could measure body temperature through the ear canal. This could be a more accurate way of tracking temperature compared to wrist measurements, like those on the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra. So, new health features for the AirPods might indeed be on the horizon.Last but not least, Ming-Chi Kuo's latest report also sheds light on two upcoming Apple products that are expected to launch in 2026