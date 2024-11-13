Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Future AirPods models to focus on health

AirPods Pro 2 is displayed on a wooden table.
AirPods have been a major success for Apple over the past decade, and it looks like the company has some big plans ahead. Hot on the heels of introducing hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 in iOS 18.1, a new report suggests that health will continue to be a top focus for upcoming AirPods models.

New health features are set to boost AirPods sales in the coming years


According to the reliable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, health management features will be a major selling point for future AirPods, with shipments expected to see a boost starting this year. Apparently, following the success of the Apple Watch, it seems Apple is now aiming to reposition AirPods as a key player in the health management space.

This strategic positioning is expected to drive AirPods shipments from approximately 48 million units in 2023 to 53–55 million in 2024, 58–62 million in 2025, and 65–68 million in 2026. Goertek is positioned to secure the NPI for the new 2026 AirPods model and serve as the primary supplier.

– Ming-Chi Kuo, November 2024

Kuo's report doesn't dive into too many details but overall emphasizes one important takeaway: health is a major focus for the future of AirPods. And honestly, I think this move makes a lot of sense. The Hearing Aid, Hearing Test, and Hearing Protection features in iOS 18.1 have been a hit, and there's a lot of room to add more sensors to a device you wear every day.

For example, a while back, the well-known tech journalist Mark Gurman mentioned that Apple is planning to add sensors in the next AirPods Pro 3 that could measure body temperature through the ear canal. This could be a more accurate way of tracking temperature compared to wrist measurements, like those on the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra. So, new health features for the AirPods might indeed be on the horizon.

Last but not least, Ming-Chi Kuo's latest report also sheds light on two upcoming Apple products that are expected to launch in 2026.
Tsveta Ermenkova
