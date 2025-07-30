Intro





Pixel 10 range, which will once again consist of four devices: the Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 . Can you believe we're about to get our 10th generation of Google Pixel phones? Time flies, indeed, and on August 20, Google will unveil therange, which will once again consist of four devices: the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold , and of course, the base





The Pixel 10 will score a few important changes, though on the surface, it will remain the same and mostly unchanged base device. All fine and dandy, but Google definitely has a problem.





Pixel 10 . Chief among these is the See, there's now a pretty large selection of small-sized and mostly similar Pixel phones that boast identical features and occupy the same entry-level market segment, making it somewhat challenging to upgrade to the. Chief among these is the Pixel 9a , which is not only one of the best-value Pixel phones but also one of the most often recommended entry-level devices out there.





Could the Pixel 10 change that, or not?





Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9a expected differences:





Design and Size

Not many changes, but many gorgeous new colors





Pixel 10 , aside from it being nearly a carbon copy of the What can we say about the, aside from it being nearly a carbon copy of the Pixel 9





Sure, there's a 0.1 mm thickness increase likely to accommodate the Qi2 magnets at the rear, as well as a slight weight increase, but overall, the Pixel 10 doesn't differ too much from its predecessor. We get the same aluminum frame and glass back, while the front relies on Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2.





The Pixel 9a is also quite similar in terms of looks; it's decidedly a Pixel and can't be mistaken for anything else. The affordable Pixel is taller, wider, and thicker, though it's lighter than the Pixel 10 .





Both phones employ 6.3-inch screens, but the upcoming flagship is definitely shaping up to be more compact than the Pixel 9a .









A big difference between the two is the signature camera strip at the back. The one on the Pixel 9a is mostly flush with the back of the phone and certainly filled us with hope that future Pixels could be similar to that, but alas, the Pixel 10 arrives with a protruding camera island that houses its new triple-camera setup.





The Pixel 10 will come in four new colors: Limoncello, Obsidian, Frost, and the most gorgeous new deep-blue color dubbed Indigo. The latter will definitely be the star of the lineup, as it simply looks stunning. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is available in Iris, Peony, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors.

Display Differences





The Pixel 10 scores a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED Actua display, ever-so-slightly larger than the 6.2-inch one on the previous Pixel 9 .





The display is an FHD+ one and will reportedly achieve 2,000 nits of brightness in regular mode and 3,000 nits in HDR mode, on par with the rest of the Pixel 10 phones. The display will reach up to 120Hz, but will likely only go down to 60Hz and not any lower. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.





The Pixel 9a also has a 6.3-inch screen , but significantly larger bezels, normal for an entry-level device. However, the rest of the specs are very similar: FHD+ resolution, OLED technology, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,700 nits of brightness. Pretty good for a $499 phone.













Performance and Software

Enter the 3nm era, Pixel





For the past few years, Google has relied on its own line of Tensor chips for the Pixel lineup. Though weren't custom ones, though: they were made by Samsung and followed the blueprints for the Exynos line of chips, which sort of limited Google's say on the architecture.





Now, with the Tensor G5, Google is turning to TSMC to build its latest chipset. It is a fully custom chip manufactured on a 3nm node, bringing it up to par with most other flagship chipsets out there. We have high expectations of the Tensor G5, which has the potential to make Google's phones significantly better than before.





The Pixel 9a , on the other hand, is also powered by the same flagship Tensor G4 chipset that powered the rest of the Pixel 9 series. Built on a 4nm node, this chip was never really about the raw performance in synthetic benchmarks but works pretty well in real life.









The Pixel 10 will score 12GB of RAM, a notable increase over the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9a , both of which feature 8GB of memory. It seems that both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9a will share the same storage versions: 128GB and 256GB.



Google's latest software that's available for all current Pixels, including the Pixel 9a . The Pixel 10 will also arrive with Android 16 out of the box. However, the most notable feature of Android 16 , the Material 3 Expressive redesign, is coming in early September, most likely along the Pixel 10 launch. Android 16 is nowGoogle's latest software that's available for all current Pixels, including the. Thewill also arrive without of the box. However, the most notable feature of, the Material 3 Expressive redesign, is coming in early September, most likely along thelaunch.





Camera

Triple camera finally on the base Pixel 10





Pixel 10 is finally scoring a triple-camera system, the first on a base Pixel. The telephoto is reportedly the same 10.8MP unit with 5X optical zoom that was found on the After years of dwelling with a dual-camera system, theis finally scoring a triple-camera system, the first on a base Pixel. The telephoto is reportedly the same 10.8MP unit with 5X optical zoom that was found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold





Sadly, to fit the telephoto, Google has seemingly resorted to downgrading the rest of the cameras. We get the same 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide cameras, which are reportedly the same ones found on the Pixel 9a as well. As a refresher, last year's Pixel 9 came with more impressive 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide cameras.









So, the Pixel 10 is shaping up to be a weird concoction of both the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold .





To what end? Our camera test will show, but we are far from ecstatic.





Battery Life and Charging

Upgrades galore





The Pixel 10 is reportedly coming with a pretty decent 4,970 mAh battery, significantly larger than the Pixel 9 's 4,700 mAh one. This increase could play very well with the hopefully better efficiency of the Tensor G5 chip, so the battery life could score a net gain.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a came with a 5,100 mAh battery, the largest ever fitted on a Pixel phone. The Pixel 9a had excellent battery life, which fills us with hope about the Pixel 10 's potential battery endurance.









Charging-wise, the Pixel 10 is reportedly scoring 29W wired charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging. The latter will be Qi2 and will possibly come with magnets included, allowing you to attach Google's upcoming PixelSnap line of accessories.





The Pixel 9a was more humble in its charging specs: 23W wired and 7.5W wireless speeds definitely favor overnight charging morethan anything else.





Specs Comparison













Summary





It appears that the Pixel 10 could be an upgrade in many areas, including performance, battery life, and display properties. However, with possible downgrades in the camera where it matters the most, the Pixel 10 makes a hard case for itself.





Even though it lacks some premium features, the Pixel 9a still feels like a better deal, given that it will likely still deliver better battery life and similar camera quality.





Of course, all rumors here are still subject to change, but so far, it seems that Pixel 9a users should hold on to their devices tight and don't let them go in the wake of the Pixel 10 's arrival.



