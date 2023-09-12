iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15: David vs Goliath?

Intro

Camera Twin brothers

The camera configuration is identical on both the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 . However, we're looking at a new main camera featuring a 48MP sensor inherited from the Pro models of last year. This new high-resolution sensor allows for what Apple calls Optical-quality 2x telephoto, which is actually just a crop from the full-resolution. By the way, both phones output 12MP images from the main sensor through pixel-binning, which should improve low-light image quality but we have to snap some samples to confirm this.



The ultrawide and selfie cameras are also identical on both phones, and not only that, but these are probably the same cameras we've already seen on the iPhone 15 lineup.



All in all, you shouldn't take the camera into consideration if you're trying to decide between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 , both of which have the exact same camera systems.



Audio Quality Boom, boom, boom

The loudspeakers Apple uses in its iPhone models are generally of very high quality and produce a nice, balanced, and rich sound. We expect the same quality to be preserved in this year's iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 models, alongside the stereo setup, which uses the speakerphone as a second, well, speaker.



The bigger body of the iPhone 15 Plus could give that model a slight advantage when it comes to bass and resonance, giving it more oomph in the low frequencies (they need more space to travel and resonate properly).



The Taptic Engine is another strong point on most iPhones of late, and we don't expect that to change with the new lineup. Again, the bigger iPhone 15 Plus could result in subjectively more prominent vibrations, mainly due to the size, but overall, the difference won't be night and day. Stay tuned for our full review and audio quality reports.



Battery and Charging Welcome, USB-C

The big change (and a needed one) in the iPhone 15 lineup is the switch to USB-C. Sadly, the USB 3.0 is reserved for the Pro models, so the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the same charging and transfer speeds as their predecessors, despite the new connectivity. Apple cites 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W charger, so it's the same old, same old.



Here we have the other big difference between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 - the battery size. The bigger body of the Plus model allows for a larger battery. The Plus will sport the same 4,325mAh battery as its predecessor, while the vanilla iPhone 15 inherits roughly the same 3,279mAh battery from the iPhone 14 . We have to run our battery tests to see how these batteries perform with the A16 bionic but don't expect huge differences, compared to last year's models.



Specs



Summary

Which one should you choose, then? It's a very straightforward question, given that these two phones are almost identical. It's pretty much down to screen size and battery life. If you like big phones, then the iPhone 15 Plus is the right one for you. If you prefer a more compact form factor, then get the iPhone 15 .



Things are not so simple if you're upgrading from a previous generation iPhone or an Android device. Again, the same basic rules apply here, but if you already have the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, there's little to no reason to get the new models.