Apple brings spatial video capture to iPhone 15 Pro with iOS 17.2
Teased during its conference back in September, spatial video capture is finally coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max via the latest iOS 17.2 update. In order to see the videos captured using this specific feature, you’ll need Apple’s Vision Pro, which is set to hit shelves early next year.
According to Apple, spatial videos are captured in 1080p at 30fps (frames per second) in standard dynamic range. To capture spatial videos on iPhone, open the Camera app in Video mode and rotate the phone to landscape orientation. Then, tap the spatial video icon and click record.
As mentioned earlier, these spatial videos are meant to be viewed using Apple’s Vision Pro headset. If watched on iPhone or other devices, the spatial videos will appear as regular, 2D videos.
All spatial videos captured are saved in a new Spatial album in the Photos app, and they will be synced across devices with iCloud. Those who can afford the Apple Visio Pro will be able to play back spatial videos in a window or expanded into an immersive view.
Those who own either of the two iPhone models can now enable the spatial video capture feature in the Settings menu and start recording their favorite moments in three dimensions.
As soon as you tap the record icon, the iPhone will start recording video from both the main and ultra-wide cameras. Both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are capable of scaling the field of view from the ultra-wide camera to match that of the main camera, and then save everything into a single video file.
