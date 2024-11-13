Samsung Galaxy A36 5G vs Galaxy S25: Can the mid-ranger potentially stand a chance?

Intro





There are now less than two months until we see the Galaxy S25 series unveiled. Samsung's next flagships are coming soon to take the mantle and act as Samsung's flagships for the entirety of 2025.





Galaxy A36 . Despite that it's not coming anytime soon, much is known about the device already, giving us a good understanding of what we can expect. While they will undoubtedly be the cream of the crop, Samsung is also expected to launch its next round of mid-range phones later next year, likely in March. One of the more intriguing middle-of-the-road phones will be the. Despite that it's not coming anytime soon, much is known about the device already, giving us a good understanding of what we can expect.





How will Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger fare against the proper flagship phone?





Design and Size





From a design standpoint, the two won't differ that much: both will employ Samsung's current design language with flat sides and flat displays with a punch-hole for the camera upfront.





The main difference, however, will be found in the quality of the materials used and the attention to detail. The Galaxy S25 , with its Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass will amp things up thanks to its premium flagship status, whereas the Galaxy A36 could be made of plastic like its predecessor and probably won't feel as nice in the hand.





Is that a major dealbreaker? Most likely not for many, but many people would possibly prefer the nicer finish of the flagship Samsung phone





With the Galaxy A36 , Samsung is also moving to a sort of unified camera island at the back, with all three cameras tucked into a vertical black bar at the rear. The Galaxy S25 , on the other hand, will still use the same separate camera lens design that has become a signature for its flagships.





The Galaxy A36 will also employ the Key Island design feature, which houses the power and volume buttons in a raised bezel on the right-hand side of the phone. No such feature is expected for the Galaxy S25 .





Size-wise, the Galaxy S25 will be a more compact, lighter, and thinner phone. While Samsung is shaving off nearly a millimeter from the Galaxy A35's, the Galaxy A36 will likely end up around 7.4mm thick, which will be slightly more than the Galaxy S25 's purported 7.25mm thin body.





We also expect the flagship to have much better water and dust resistance, possibly IP68 as is the current standard.









Display Differences





The Galaxy S25 will once again come with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution, HDR support, super-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, and likely very high peak brightness.





Galaxy S25 as well. This will make for an excellent legibility under bright environmental conditions. There's a chance that the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's anti-reflective display coating will trickle down to theas well. This will make for an excellent legibility under bright environmental conditions.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 5G's will slightly grow to 6.64 inches in comparison with the Galaxy A35's 6.60-inch screen, likely due to incrementally thinner bezels. The screen will be a Super AMOLED one with 120Hz refresh rate, but we don't know if it will once again go down to only 60Hz or Samsung will bless us with lower minimum refresh rate.





Both phones will feature in-display fingerprint scanners, but there will be a substantial difference: the Galaxy A36 5G will likely feature a slower and slightly less accurate optical scanner, while the Galaxy S25 will employ a much faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.





Performance and Software

Flagship power





Galaxy S25 will come with a drastically faster flagship-grade chipset: the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the first 3nm chipset for Well, no surprises here: thewill come with a drastically faster flagship-grade chipset: the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the first 3nm chipset for Android phones . We expect great improvements to performance and energy efficiency, as is customary.





Meanwhile, Samsung is still keeping things on the mysterious side with the Galaxy A36 5G. We have two potential chipsets that could make it inside: the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Of these two, the latter is more powerful, but the former is the one that will likely make it inside Samsung's next mid-range phone .



Recommended Stories

The Galaxy A36 will come with either 6 or 8GB of RAM (or probably both in different variants of the phone). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 will likely arrive with at least 8GB of RAM.





The mid-ranger will likely come with 128GB and 256GB of storage, as well as a microSD card slot on board. With the Galaxy S25 , we expect slightly more versatility:128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, but no microSD card slot.





In terms of software support, the flagship phone will get seven years of support. The Galaxy A36 5G will most likely have to put up with four years of support, just like the Galaxy A35.









Camera

Like night and day





Well, while the Galaxy S25 won't score a drastically different camera than its predecessor, it will have a significantly better and more versatile camera system than the Galaxy A36 .





The flagship will come with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide, but with larger sensors and wider aperture, as well as with more sophisticated imaging algorithms in comparison with the Galaxy A36 5G, which will also have a 50MP camera and 8MP or an 13MP ultrawide.





The most significant difference between the two camera system will be the third camera: on the Galaxy S25 , we are getting a telephoto with 3X optical zoom, while the Galaxy A36 will likely have a 5MP macro with much more limited use.





Battery Life and Charging

Which one will come on top?





As per the rumors, we are likely getting a 4,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy S25 , which could potentially bring excellent battery life in concert with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 will likely come with a battery slightly smaller than 5,000mAh. Although larger, it might fail to outlast the Galaxy S25 . Of course, all of that is based on conjecture as nothing is certain yet.





We expect that both phones will feature similar 25W wired charging, though it would be great if Samsung actually makes its flagships all charge at 45W. For now, we'd make a conservative 25W assumption.





In terms of wireless charging, we might not get one on the Galaxy A36 5G. The Galaxy S25 , however, will have fast wireless and reverse wireless charging.





Specs Comparison

















Summary





Make no mistake: the Galaxy S25 will be the proper flagship that Samsung wants to sell you. No matter how the final specs, design, and features pan out, it will undoubtedly be a significantly nicer device.





The Galaxy A36 5G will certainly come with a lot of cut corners, but in the essence, it will still deliver the similar Galaxy experience that we know, just… not as pleasant and polished.



