Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $360 off through Best Buy's clearance offer

Deals
One of the best foldable phones on the market got a killer discount through Best Buy’s Clearance offer. The merchant has thrown a fantastic offer that beats Amazon’s 17% markdown on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage. Best Buy’s deal shaves $360 (or 20%) off this incredible Samsung phone. And the deal gets even better if you don’t mind activating your new foldable immediately.

Let Best Buy help you connect the Z Fold 5 to a carrier (Verizon or AT&T), and you save an extra $100. In other words, you can save $460 in total on the model in Cream by setting up a new line or account. Then again, remember that, even without the carrier catch, Best Buy’s offer is still better than Amazon’s.

Those who seek a premium foldable experience should quench their thirst with this bad boy in hand. It’s exquisite through and through, with an improved hinge design over its predecessor, the Z Fold 4.

The handset features two gorgeous screens. On the outside, you get a 6.2-inch AMOLED 48-120Hz cover screen. Unfold it to reveal the 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with 1-120Hz frame refresh rates. With high resolutions, both screens provide vibrant and sharp colors. Plus, you can customize the colors for a punchier or more toned-down visual experience via the color calibration settings.

What’s that humming under the hood? Nothing other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And it’s the fine-tuned version for Samsung, nonetheless! The Z Fold 5 blows competition out of the water in almost every test in our performance benchmarks. Indeed, this puppy is capable of quite a lot. Moreover, its triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor is equally impressive.

However, if solid battery life is what you need in a foldable, we wouldn’t recommend this Samsung phone. If anything, competitors like the Pixel Fold offer a similar premium experience with better battery life, too.

Premium, powerful, and equipped with two gorgeous screens, the Z Fold 5 is a fantastic phone despite its not-so-impressive battery life. If you need one right now, know that Best Buy offers one at a delicious $360 discount.

