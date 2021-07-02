Celebrate the YouTube TV 4K launch with a free Chromecast with Google TV (if you're lucky)





Speaking of options, we're pretty sure a lot of YouTube TV subscribers were put off by the $20 monthly cost of the "4K Plus" add-on after already seeing their base package jump to $65 last year, but for what it's worth, Big G is reportedly throwing in a nice little deal sweetener





Unfortunately, not everyone can qualify for a free Chromecast with Google TV , and in addition to obviously being a US-only thing, you'll have to meet a couple of other special conditions to claim your $50-worth gift.





Aimed at "loyal" YouTube TV members, the hot new promotion naturally requires an active subscription with "at least one valid payment" made prior to the redemption of this offer.





That's certainly not very restrictive, but on the not so bright side of things, you'll also need a specific "coupon link" delivered by email to be able to order a gratis Chromecast with Google TV from the company's official US e-store, and only select YouTube TV users are seemingly getting these emails.





Basically, if you're lucky, you're lucky, and if not... there's nothing you can do, regardless of your "loyalty" and longevity using YouTube TV. If you are lucky, it would definitely be a shame to miss Google 's email and/or forget to redeem the freebie by July 31.





You can only get one complimentary 4K HDR-enabled streaming puck in a white color "per household", mind you, with pretty much no other strings attached or special requirements as far as we can tell.





