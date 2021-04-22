Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple TV 4K 2021 vs Roku vs Chromecast vs Amazon Fire price and streaming

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 22, 2021, 9:04 AM
On the hook for billions of losses, after streaming services like Netflix or Spotify balked at and circumvented the 15%-30% cut Apple takes from subscriptions sold via the App Store, the team from Cupertino decided to futureproof its revenue stream from services by taking the fight directly to the competition.

Well, streaming subscriptions have outpaced cable now, and Apple just announced new TV 4K box to go with its own TV+ streaming service whose free trial period is on the cusp of expiration. This is why we are comparing the new Apple tvOS box against its predecessor, and some notables from the competition.

New Apple TV 4K 2021 vs old Apple TV 2017 vs Roku vs Chromecast vs Amazon Fire TV


We'll quickly compare the two generations of Apple TV boxes, as those of you who have the former would like be wondering if it's going to be worth it upgrading to the latter, and then list in cold hard specs whether the new Apple TV box stands any chance against the much cheaper competitors. Well, specs don't tell the whole story, as there is the smooth and familiar tvOS interface to consider as well, but still.

Apple TV 4K 2021 vs old Apple TV 2017, should you upgrade?


  • About the same $179 starting price as Apple TV 4K 2017.
  • More powerful A12 Bionic chip instead of A10X Fusion.
  • Much faster Wi-fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
  • Dolby Vision at 60fps streaming (FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+ content exp.).
  • Videos shot on iPhone 12 Pro can now be displayed in 60fps Dolby Vision HDR.
  • New Color Balance option calibrates a TV using your iPhone.
  • New Siri Remote with TV controls.

Will the new Apple TV 2021 remote work with old Apple TV?


Yes, Apple is selling the new Siri Remote with TV controls as separate replacement for $59, and it function with older Apple TV models.

New Apple TV 4K 2021 vs Roku vs Chromecast vs Amazon Fire TV


Apple TV 4K 2021Roku UltraChromecast with Android TVFire TV Cube
Price$179/$199 (32GB/64GB)$99.99$49.99 (8GB)$119.99 (16GB)
Dolby Vision 4K HDRYes, at 60fpsYes, at 60fpsYes, at 60fpsYes, at 60fps
Ethernet portYesYesNoYes
Wi-FiWi‑Fi 6 802.11axWi-Fi 802.11acWi-Fi 802.11acWi-Fi 802.11ac
Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu with Live TV, Pluto, and more.Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu with Live TV, Apple TV+, The Roku Channel, Showtime, Google Play, and more.Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu with Live TV, Apple TV+, Showtime, Sling, EPIX, Starz, Google Play, and more.Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, STARZ, SHOWTIME, Paramount+, and more.

