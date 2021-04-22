Apple TV 4K 2021 vs Roku vs Chromecast vs Amazon Fire price and streaming

New Apple TV 4K 2021 vs old Apple TV 2017 vs Roku vs Chromecast vs Amazon Fire TV





We'll quickly compare the two generations of Apple TV boxes, as those of you who have the former would like be wondering if it's going to be worth it upgrading to the latter, and then list in cold hard specs whether the new Apple TV box stands any chance against the much cheaper competitors. Well, specs don't tell the whole story, as there is the smooth and familiar tvOS interface to consider as well, but still.

Apple TV 4K 2021 vs old Apple TV 2017, should you upgrade?





About the same $179 starting price as Apple TV 4K 2017.

More powerful A12 Bionic chip instead of A10X Fusion.

Much faster Wi-fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Dolby Vision at 60fps streaming (FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+ content exp.).

Videos shot on iPhone 12 Pro can now be displayed in 60fps Dolby Vision HDR.

New Color Balance option calibrates a TV using your iPhone.

New Siri Remote with TV controls.

Will the new Apple TV 2021 remote work with old Apple TV?





Yes, Apple is selling the new Siri Remote with TV controls as separate replacement for $59, and it function with older Apple TV models.





New Apple TV 4K 2021 vs Roku vs Chromecast vs Amazon Fire TV



