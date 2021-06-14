Google giving some YouTube TV subscribers free TiVo Stream 4K devices

Google and Roku are in the middle of a dispute
that affects YouTube TV subscribers. Apparently, negotiations between the two companies failed and Roku decides to remove YouTube TV from its offering, although Google found a workaround
a few days later.
It's unclear whether or not YouTube TV subscribers
owe it to this dispute the fact that they're now getting a free TiVo Stream 4K device, but even if this isn't the case, it's still a more than welcome freebie.
Unfortunately, Google has yet to provide details about the promotion, so we don't know how widespread it is. The folks at 9to5google
obtained evidence that Google is now providing discount codes to YouTube TV subscribers that can be redeemed on the TiVo store to get a free streaming dongle.
To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo Stream 4K device.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!