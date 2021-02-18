Google's latest and greatest Chromecast is finally getting Apple TV+
Unveiled nearly five months ago, the search giant's feature-packed Chromecast with Google TV is only now getting official Apple TV support, which obviously includes easy access to Cupertino's late 2019-released video streaming platform.
Speaking of, however, the Apple TV app where the TV+ service resides is also headed for Google TVs from Sony and TCL, as well as "more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months." All of these expansions are following in the footsteps of Xbox and PlayStation 5 rollouts last fall, proving Apple remains serious about its (unlikely) ambitions of giving Netflix and Disney a run for their money... eventually.
We're talking everything from the Golden Globe-nominated hit sitcom "Ted Lasso" to critically acclaimed drama series "The Morning Show" and "Servant", as well as feature films including the war epic "Greyhound", starring Tom Hanks, and Justin Timberlake vehicle "Palmer." If that doesn't sound like much, the good news is Apple TV+ is at least a lot cheaper than Netflix, at $4.99 a month (after a free 7-day trial), with 4K support included.