Google launches new feature to allow Roku users to access YouTube TV

monopoly power to try and force terms that will directly harm streamers

in ongoing, long-term conversations

Even though negotiations between Google and Roku over access to YouTube TV broke down, the two companies are still trying to come ahead in a race that is doomed to have no winners. After accusing Google of using its “,” Roku decided to remove YouTube TV from its platform Well, it looks like Roku's decision didn't go unanswered, as Google counterattacked with a move of its own. The search giant introduced a new feature that will give access to YouTube TV to all Roku users, even though the app was pulled last week.But how is that even possible? The answer is quite simple, as Google found a simple solution. Basically, users can now access YouTube TV by clicking on “” in the main YouTube app. The latest YouTube update integrates YouTube TV into the base app so that all Roku users can once again access it.The update will be available to all YouTube TV members on Roku over the next few days, and it will expand to as many devices as possible over time. Along with the new update, Google revealed how the negotiations with Roku are going.Apart from that, Google is “” with Roku to certify that new devices meet its technical requirements. We'll probably hear from both companies pretty soon as they're not even close to burying the hatchet.