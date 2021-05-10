Google launches new feature to allow Roku users to access YouTube TV
But how is that even possible? The answer is quite simple, as Google found a simple solution. Basically, users can now access YouTube TV by clicking on “Go to YouTube TV” in the main YouTube app. The latest YouTube update integrates YouTube TV into the base app so that all Roku users can once again access it.
We’re still working to come to an agreement with Roku to ensure continued access to YouTube TV for our mutual customers. As of right now, existing YouTube TV members still have access to the app on Roku devices. We’re also in discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku.
Apart from that, Google is “in ongoing, long-term conversations” with Roku to certify that new devices meet its technical requirements. We'll probably hear from both companies pretty soon as they're not even close to burying the hatchet.