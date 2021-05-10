Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apps Google

Google launches new feature to allow Roku users to access YouTube TV

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 10, 2021, 5:08 AM
Google launches new feature to allow Roku users to access YouTube TV
Even though negotiations between Google and Roku over access to YouTube TV broke down, the two companies are still trying to come ahead in a race that is doomed to have no winners. After accusing Google of using its “monopoly power to try and force terms that will directly harm streamers,” Roku decided to remove YouTube TV from its platform.

Well, it looks like Roku's decision didn't go unanswered, as Google counterattacked with a move of its own. The search giant introduced a new feature that will give access to YouTube TV to all Roku users, even though the app was pulled last week.

But how is that even possible? The answer is quite simple, as Google found a simple solution. Basically, users can now access YouTube TV by clicking on “Go to YouTube TV” in the main YouTube app. The latest YouTube update integrates YouTube TV into the base app so that all Roku users can once again access it.

The update will be available to all YouTube TV members on Roku over the next few days, and it will expand to as many devices as possible over time. Along with the new update, Google revealed how the negotiations with Roku are going.

We’re still working to come to an agreement with Roku to ensure continued access to YouTube TV for our mutual customers. As of right now, existing YouTube TV members still have access to the app on Roku devices. We’re also in discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku.


Apart from that, Google is “in ongoing, long-term conversations” with Roku to certify that new devices meet its technical requirements. We'll probably hear from both companies pretty soon as they're not even close to burying the hatchet.

