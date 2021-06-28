Google introduces new 4K Plus add-on on YouTube TV

If you think YouTube TV's price has gone haywire
, you're not wrong. Currently, the price for a YouTube TV subscription is $65 per month, although the service started at a $35 tier several years ago.
Apart from the price customers must pay to get access to their favorite channels, Google
added all sorts of perks that aren't included in the base package. The most recent one is the 4K Plus add-on that does exactly that: it lets you watch 4K content.
However, you'll only be able to watch “select live and on-demand content
” in 4K from several channels like Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, and Tastemade. Not to mention that in order for this to work, you'll need an additional gadget like a compatible 4K enabled TV and/or streaming device.
Besides being able to watch 4K content, the new add-on will let you download shows to watch offline. Also, you'll get unlimited streams at home, whereas until now you would be limited to just three streams.
Obviously, the new add-on isn't free
, so if you want to watch 4K content, you'll have to come up with $19.99 per month. The good news is the first month is available for free if you sign up now, and then a price of $10 per month for one year. This is only available for customers in the US who have an active YouTube TV subscription and subscribe to the 4K Plus add-on for the first time.
