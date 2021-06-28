Google introduces new 4K Plus add-on on YouTube TV

State and Federal antitrust suits against Facebook are tossed by a judge

Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen

For a limited time, Nokia 8.3 is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the US

ZTE Axon 30 featuring second-gen under-display camera to be unveiled later this summer

Samsung One UI Watch is here and it'll power the next Galaxy Watch

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will debut at Unpacked 'later this summer'