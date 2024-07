Xiaomi Mix Flip live images reveal dual camera setup and fast charging

Xiaomi Mix Flip live images spotted on NCC certification





The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce its newest foldable phones : the book-style Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the compact Mix Flip clamshell. Recently, the Mix Flip was spotted on the NCC certification listing , where real-life images and charging details were revealed.The device is listed under the model number 2405CPX3DG. From the images, it's clear that the upcoming clamshell smartphone will feature a dual camera setup vertically aligned on the cover display. Moreover, the inner foldable display will sport a punch-hole display centered at the top.