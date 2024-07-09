Xiaomi Mix Flip live images reveal dual camera setup and fast charging
The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce its newest foldable phones: the book-style Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the compact Mix Flip clamshell. Recently, the Mix Flip was spotted on the NCC certification listing, where real-life images and charging details were revealed.
The device is listed under the model number 2405CPX3DG. From the images, it's clear that the upcoming clamshell smartphone will feature a dual camera setup vertically aligned on the cover display. Moreover, the inner foldable display will sport a punch-hole display centered at the top.
The listing also confirms that the upcoming flip phone will support 67W fast charging, aligning with previous rumors about the Mix Flip being one of the fastest-charging clamshell foldables available. It will include the MDY-15-EV adapter and feature a dual battery setup: 1145mAh + 3595mAh.
The Mix Flip is expected to launch in July, and based on previous reports, it promises to be one of the most powerful foldable flip phones on the market.
Recently, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be produced at its new "next-generation" Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. This impressive facility spans 81,000 square meters and has the capability to manufacture up to 10 million phones annually.
Yet, with the Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch globally, Samsung will have to step up its game even more if it wants to stay ahead of the game.
Xiaomi's Mix Flip is anticipated to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Its dual-camera system is rumored to feature a 50MP OV50E main sensor paired with a 60MP OV60A secondary sensor offering 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the handset is expected to boast a 32MP front camera.
Recently, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be produced at its new "next-generation" Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. This impressive facility spans 81,000 square meters and has the capability to manufacture up to 10 million phones annually.
As Xiaomi readies its next foldables and Samsung stands on the brink of releasing its latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the foldable smartphone market is undeniably becoming more crowded. And I think the specs of the upcoming clamshell foldables from both companies demonstrate how competition drives technology forward.
Yet, with the Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch globally, Samsung will have to step up its game even more if it wants to stay ahead of the game.
