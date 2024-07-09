Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi Mix Flip live images reveal dual camera setup and fast charging

By
0comments
Xiaomi Mix Flip live images reveal a dual camera setup and fast charging
The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce its newest foldable phones: the book-style Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the compact Mix Flip clamshell. Recently, the Mix Flip was spotted on the NCC certification listing, where real-life images and charging details were revealed.

Xiaomi Mix Flip live images spotted on NCC certification


The device is listed under the model number 2405CPX3DG. From the images, it's clear that the upcoming clamshell smartphone will feature a dual camera setup vertically aligned on the cover display. Moreover, the inner foldable display will sport a punch-hole display centered at the top.



The listing also confirms that the upcoming flip phone will support 67W fast charging, aligning with previous rumors about the Mix Flip being one of the fastest-charging clamshell foldables available. It will include the MDY-15-EV adapter and feature a dual battery setup: 1145mAh + 3595mAh.

The Mix Flip is expected to launch in July, and based on previous reports, it promises to be one of the most powerful foldable flip phones on the market.

Xiaomi's Mix Flip is anticipated to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Its dual-camera system is rumored to feature a 50MP OV50E main sensor paired with a 60MP OV60A secondary sensor offering 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the handset is expected to boast a 32MP front camera.

Recently, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be produced at its new "next-generation" Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. This impressive facility spans 81,000 square meters and has the capability to manufacture up to 10 million phones annually.

As Xiaomi readies its next foldables and Samsung stands on the brink of releasing its latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the foldable smartphone market is undeniably becoming more crowded. And I think the specs of the upcoming clamshell foldables from both companies demonstrate how competition drives technology forward.

Yet, with the Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch globally, Samsung will have to step up its game even more if it wants to stay ahead of the game.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless