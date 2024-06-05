Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Xiaomi Mix Flip may finally be available globally

It appears that Xiaomi decided that its foldable smartphones are competitive enough for the global market, so the next Mix Flip model is expected to make it outside of China.

Considering that all of Xiaomi’s Mix Fold models are exclusively available in China, this is a big change, not just for the Chinese handset maker, but also for other brands competing in the same segment in various global markets.

The only proof that the upcoming Mix Flip will be available internationally comes via GSMA’s IMEI database, which lists the model number of upcoming phones, among other things.

The phone is listed with model number 2405CPX3DG (via @erenylmaz075), which might not say too much to non-tech savvy. The thing that gives it away is the letter “G,” which is usually designated to those devices that are available globally.

The Mix Flip is rumored to arrive in July and judging by the previous reports, it will be one of the most powerful foldable flip phones available on the market.

Xiaomi’s Mix Flip is expected to pack Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, and a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 60-megapixel 2x telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

It appears that Xiaomi is pretty sure that Mix Flip will do very well, even though the foldable will compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6, which is expected to be introduced around the same time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

