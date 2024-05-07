Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 rumored to launch in Q3 2024
Xiaomi has at least two foldables in the pipeline, the Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4. Both are expected to be introduced in China sometime in Q3 2024. Unfortunately, there’s little chance that either of these foldables will be launched outside China, at least at the time of writing.
According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (via PlayfuldDroid), the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and just about the same camera configuration.
Additionally, Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 4 is rumored to feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Surprisingly, the Mix Fold 4 is said to be Xiaomi’s first foldable phone with an IP rating.
Finally, Digital Chat Station claims the Mix Fold 4 has wireless charging support, but no details about the size of the battery have been actually provided.
Both phones will pack powerful 50-megapixel main sensors with 1/1.55-inch sensing area and OIS (optical image stabilization). The 2x telephoto camera will feature the 1/2.8-inch Omnivision OV60A sensor.
