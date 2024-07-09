Robots building robots: Xiaomi's ultra-thin Mix Fold 4 to come out of a "smart factory" with "100% automation"

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Mere days ago, we told you about what could possibly be the world's thinnest foldable, a.k.a. the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. A well-known tipster claimed that it was supposed to go live (and global) at a point in July, but now, we have confirmation from Xiaomi itself.

There's a Weibo post (that's a popular social media network in China) from the brand's official account that reads:

The latest #XiaomiMIXFold4# and #XiaomiMIXFlip# foldable smartphones are coming from the intelligent and advanced "Next-Generation Xiaomi Smartphone Smart Factory". See them this month.

Furthermore, Xiaomi is explaining what this new smart factory is all about. The machine translation of the post claims that the next-generation Xiaomi smartphone smart factory has "officially commenced full-scale production".

It sounds pretty bold:

This industry-leading, fully digital smart factory achieves 100% automation of key processes through in-depth self-research of manufacturing equipment. By constructing an industry-leading "full-link industrial big data" infrastructure, the factory achieves 100% digitization of industrial production. The fully self-developed "Xiaomi Surge Intelligent Manufacturing Platform" acts as the factory's brain, infusing the factory with a soul and enabling it to possess self-sensing, self-decision-making, and self-execution capabilities.

The point is that the factory can, in theory, independently diagnose equipment problems, optimize process workflows, and achieve comprehensive digital and intelligent management from raw material procurement to delivery.

 

"The latest #XiaomiMIXFold4# and #XiaomiMIXFlip# will be produced here and are set to be released this month", the post assures us.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip could arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 60-megapixel 2x telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

The Mix Fold 4, on the other hand, could feature a versatile quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 60MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter. Additionally, it is expected to excel in the battery department with a capacity exceeding 5,000mAh and support for 67W fast charging.

Finally, there's an image from the top tipster Evan Blass on X that shows what the Mix Fold 4 could look like:


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

