Robots building robots: Xiaomi's ultra-thin Mix Fold 4 to come out of a "smart factory" with "100% automation"



Furthermore, Xiaomi is explaining what this new smart factory is all about. The machine translation of the post claims that the next-generation Xiaomi smartphone smart factory has "officially commenced full-scale production".



It sounds pretty bold:







The point is that the factory can, in theory, independently diagnose equipment problems, optimize process workflows, and achieve comprehensive digital and intelligent management from raw material procurement to delivery.









"The latest #XiaomiMIXFold4# and #XiaomiMIXFlip# will be produced here and are set to be released this month", the post assures us.



The



The Mix Fold 4, on the other hand, could feature a versatile quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 60MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter. Additionally, it is expected to excel in the battery department with a capacity exceeding 5,000mAh and support for 67W fast charging.



Recommended Stories Finally, there's an image from the top tipster



With foldables from China helping to drive innovation in the category, this one should generate some interest. Xiaomi MIX Fold 4: SD 8Gen3, 50MP main, Leica Summilux, 5000mAh+, wireless charging, IPX8, thickness<10mm. (Imagery described as "work product" and could be non-final.) pic.twitter.com/QA6WvRsReJ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 2, 2024

