Xiaomi Mix Flip leaks suggest powerful specs and a possible launch window

In 2021, Xiaomi made its mark in the foldable smartphones arena with the debut of its book-style Mi Mix Fold. Now, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to unveil its first flip model, the Mix Flip.
Rumors have been swirling for a while, with GSMChina suggesting that Xiaomi's new clamshell foldable smartphone, the Mix Flip, could pack some serious power, potentially running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
Now, thanks to some digging into the HyperOS source code, Android Headlines is shedding light on the Mix Flip's camera sensors, rumored display details, and a possible release window.
On top of that, the Mix Flip might feature the Omnivision OV60A sensor for its second camera. This sensor, introduced in 2021, boasts a hefty 60MP resolution, a 1/2.8-inch sensor size, and 0.61µm pixels. It's been used in smartphones like the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.
For selfies, Xiaomi could opt for the OV32B sensor, which would mean a 32MP selfie camera for the Mix Flip. This sensor has been featured in models like the latest Xiaomi 14 Ultra. In terms of display, the source suggests the Mix Flip might sport a 1.5K screen resolution, promising crisp visuals.
As for when we might see the Mix Flip hit the shelves, sources point to a launch window between May and June. This speculation is based on model numbers like "2405CPX3DG/2405CPX3DC," where "2405" likely indicates May 2024. However, nothing is set in stone until Xiaomi makes an official announcement.
The device is now also expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the back, contrary to previous rumors indicating a triple-camera setup. The latest speculation came with a visual render showing what the device could potentially look like.
It's rumored that the Mix Flip could rock the Light Hunter 800 (ovx8000) camera sensor, the same one you'll find in the Redmi K70 Pro. This sensor is known for its 50MP resolution and 1/1.55-inch sensor size.
The Mix Flip is expected to be available worldwide once it's launched, unlike Xiaomi's previous foldable phones. Alongside the Mix Flip, rumors hint at the arrival of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which is said to sport four 50MP cameras. The latter is also rumored to come in a global variant. Both foldable smartphones are rumored to support satellite connectivity.
