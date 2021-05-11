These AirPods Pro rivals pack active noise cancellation at just 60 bucks

















On paper, the value proposition looks... almost too good to be true, with three voice-isolating microphones located in each bud and wind noise reduction contributing their own part to a "professional"-level 40dB ANC achievement and a Transparency Mode also present for those moments when you want to stay connected to your surroundings rather than "immerse yourself in your music."





Like Amazon's Echo Buds, the Wyze Buds Pro just so happen to feature native Alexa integration for seamless voice controls as well. Incredibly enough, you also get wireless charging capabilities as part of this ultra-low-cost package, not to mention an absolutely mind-blowing battery life rating of up to 18 hours (4.5 hours as far as the buds themselves are concerned or 6 hours with ANC switched off).









Basically, the only important thing missing is some sort of water protection rating, but we're pretty sure many of you will agree that's no reason to turn down such a phenomenal-looking deal.





Not to be confused with Google-owned GPS navigation software colossus Waze, Wyze might be new to the increasingly crowded and competitive true wireless earbuds market but it's by no means a tech industry rookie, previously specializing in smart home products and wireless cameras and even releasing a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones last year.



