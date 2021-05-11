These AirPods Pro rivals pack active noise cancellation at just 60 bucks
The simply and aptly named Wyze Buds Pro are already up for pre-order at the incredibly low price of $59.99 stateside, and just like the $99.99 second-gen Echo Buds or the $249 AirPods Pro, these bad boys claim to welcome you to a "quieter world" with the help of state-of-the-art ANC technology.
On paper, the value proposition looks... almost too good to be true, with three voice-isolating microphones located in each bud and wind noise reduction contributing their own part to a "professional"-level 40dB ANC achievement and a Transparency Mode also present for those moments when you want to stay connected to your surroundings rather than "immerse yourself in your music."
Basically, the only important thing missing is some sort of water protection rating, but we're pretty sure many of you will agree that's no reason to turn down such a phenomenal-looking deal.
Not to be confused with Google-owned GPS navigation software colossus Waze, Wyze might be new to the increasingly crowded and competitive true wireless earbuds market but it's by no means a tech industry rookie, previously specializing in smart home products and wireless cameras and even releasing a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones last year.