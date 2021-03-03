A bunch of old but great Google Pixel phones are on sale at ultra-low prices today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





A number of such models are on sale today (and today only) in refurbished condition at outright insane prices, starting with the ancient Pixel 2 and 2 XL fetching as little as $69.99 and $89.99 respectively.





Commercially released all the way back in 2017, these two Google -made handsets not only look terribly outdated on the outside, also packing a relatively modest 4 gigs of RAM in combination with a Snapdragon 835 processor that's... probably still faster than many "modern" mid-range chipsets powering most of today's sub-$400 devices.





Of course, 70 bucks is a lot less than $400, not to mention how hard it is to find a mid-end phone released in 2020 already running Android 11, as is the case for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. If you can afford to spend the "full" 90 bucks charged by Woot for the jumbo-sized 6-inch variant with 64 gigs of internal storage space, you should definitely do that, as the 5-inch non-XL Pixel 2 comes with a tiny 2,700mAh battery and absolutely massive screen bezels.





Alternatively, it might be a good idea to pay $129.99 for a newer but not necessarily faster Pixel 3a in your choice of black, white, or purple hues. The 5.6-inch mid-ranger is guaranteed to receive at least one additional OS update after already being promoted to Android 11, packing a 4GB RAM count and 64GB local digital hoarding room of its own at the aforementioned price.





Last but certainly not least, 2018's Snapdragon 845-powered Pixel 3 and 3 XL can be yours starting at $130 and $150 respectively with beautiful P-OLED displays, decent battery life (especially the XL model), impressive imaging capabilities, and IP68 water resistance in tow.





In case you're wondering, all of these refurbished Pixels sold today at huge discounts compared to their original list prices come with a 90-day Woot warranty in "scratch & dent" condition, which means they're likely to exhibit a "moderate level of wear & tear" while working pretty much flawlessly.



